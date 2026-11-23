The Federated Church on Route 2 in Charlemont, Massachusetts, will welcome community members for an afternoon of seasonal fun on Sunday, December 6. At 2 p.m., soprano Tinky Weisblat and pianist Jerry Noble will present a program of holiday and winter songs, from “Hanukkah Honey” to “Silent Night.”

The concert will be followed at 3:30 by refreshments and caroling in the church social room and the lighting of the church’s Christmas tree.

The afternoon is free, although donations to Good Neighbors Food Pantry are welcome. For more information, call Tinky at 413-339-4747.