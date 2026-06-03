7/10/26 6pm-9pm TV Doctors (Evan Conway, Bob Morris, Josh Witmer) @ Wolf Hollow Brewing, Glenville, NY

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Wolf Hollow Brewing, 6882 Amsterdam Road (Route 5), Glenville, New York 12302

9 Mohawk Ave, Schenectady, NY 12302-2563, United States

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Details

Event by Kathy Conway

Wolf Hollow Brewing, 6882 Amsterdam Road (Route 5), Glenville, New York 12302

Duration: 3 hr

Public · Anyone on or off Facebook

Friday, July 10, 2026

6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Wolf Hollow Brewing Company, Glenville, New York

Present:

TV Doctors are an experimental instrumental trio based in Albany, NY, known for genre-bending improvised music that blends psychedelic rock, funk, jazz, and prog. Comprised of Josh Witmer (guitar), Evan Conway (bass), and Bob Morris (drums), they are active in the Capital District scene recently performing Alive @ 5 in 2025, several festivals and coming back to play once again at Wolf Hollow Brewing Company on Friday, July 10, 2026 6pm - 9pm to a welcoming community where #yourbeerisbrewedhere.

TV Doctors are 2024 & 2026 Eddie Award Winners:

Best Capital Region Jam

FREE to Attend

Food Truck on the premises will be: Two for the Road