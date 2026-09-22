5th Annual Resources for Autism/IDD Information Sharing Expo (RAIISE) & Trunk or Treat
5th Annual Resources for Autism/IDD Information Sharing Expo (RAIISE) & Trunk or Treat
We are in hosting in tandem with the AELA Trunk-or-Treat!
RAIISE is a FREE community event. Our goal is to provide autism and IDD resource awareness in the Greater Capital Region.
Join as a sponsor to provide important information and resources to the community.
Join as an attendee to take advantage of the information and resources provided by the sponsors by reserving your FREE ticket!
Anderson Early Learning Academy
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Anderson Center for Autism
845 889 4034
PLanglois@Andersoncares.org
Anderson Early Learning Academy
7 Century Hill DriveLatham, New York 12110
84588994032
PLanglois@AndersonCares.org