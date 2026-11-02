4th Annual Becket Day, Saturday, November 7th. Music, food, and a hill town worth the drive

4th Annual Becket Day

Saturday, November 7th | All Day | Becket, MA

Becket sits at the top of the hill, and it doesn't need a Gilded Age pedigree to make an impression. It's a creative, close-knit town with its own point of view, and on Saturday, November 7th, it invites its Berkshire and Hampshire County neighbors to see for themselves.

Becket Day is a day of music, food, and cultural events for kids of all ages. Created four years ago by Dream Away Lodge partner Sheryl Victor Levy, it brings the town's businesses and institutions together to put a real hill town on the map. Not a postcard stop. A place worth the drive.

WHAT'S HAPPENING

Neon Newt

30 Washington St, Becket, MA 01223

A special "Becket Day" breakfast sandwich.

Contact: Liz, neonnewtbecket@gmail.com

Becket Athenaeum (Library)

3367 Main St, Becket, MA 01223

Families are invited to the 10:30am Storytime for a story, a craft, and time with other families. All ages are welcome from 10 to 4 to make Becket-centric crafts and enjoy the library's usual offerings. Take-home craft kits are free while supplies last, and Becket historical maps, prints, and books are available for purchase. Save 20% when you mention Becket Day.

Contact: Faith, Head of Circulation, info@bwlibrary.org, (413) 623-5483

Route 8 Pub

3235 Main St, Becket, MA 01223

Free "I love Becket" balloons and apple cider.

Contact: Trish, tmagner79@gmail.com, (413) 623-5500

Becket Country Store

609 Main St, Becket, MA 01223

Buy a sandwich or salad, get a free soft drink.

Contact: Ryan Eley, ryan@becketcountrystore.com

Dream Away Lodge

1342 County Rd, Becket, MA 01223

Chef Caroline Fidanza pays homage to Dream Away founder Mama Frasca with a meatball entree inspired by Mama's original meatballs. Check the calendar for the evening's entertainment: https://www.thedreamawaylodge.com/music

Contact: Sheryl Victor Levy or Nick Keene, sherylvictor71@gmail.com, hello@thedreamawaylodge.com

Himalayan High

2727 Jacobs Ladder Rd, Becket, MA 01223

10% off any purchase all day, plus a free Himalayan High plastic grinder with any purchase of $50 or more.

Contact: Jason Soares, jay@himalayanhighllc.com

For more information on Becket Day, contact Susie Ruiz at susie@becketartscenter.org.

Press contact:

Sheryl Victor Levy

sherylvictor71@gmail.com | 917-747-5920