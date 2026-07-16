2026 Harvest Craft Fair
2026 Harvest Craft Fair
We look forward to welcoming you to the Shaker Heritage Society for our 2026 Harvest Craft Fair!
September 12, 10:00 am to 4:00pm
September 13, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm
Bring your family for a fun filled weekend featuring a petting zoo, sheep shearing, hands on activities, demonstrations, live music, delicious food, and over 75 vendors!
ADMISSION – Suggested donation of $5.
Thank you for your support of Shaker Heritage Society and our Vendor Community!
Shaker Heritage Society
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Shaker Heritage Society
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org
Shaker Heritage Society
25 Meeting House RoadAlbany, New York 12211
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org