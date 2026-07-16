© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2026 Harvest Craft Fair

2026 Harvest Craft Fair

We look forward to welcoming you to the Shaker Heritage Society for our 2026 Harvest Craft Fair!

September 12, 10:00 am to 4:00pm

September 13, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Bring your family for a fun filled weekend featuring a petting zoo, sheep shearing, hands on activities, demonstrations, live music, delicious food, and over 75 vendors!

ADMISSION – Suggested donation of $5.

Thank you for your support of Shaker Heritage Society and our Vendor Community!

Shaker Heritage Society
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Shaker Heritage Society
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org
www.shakerheritage.org
Shaker Heritage Society
25 Meeting House Road
Albany, New York 12211
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org
www.shakerheritage.org