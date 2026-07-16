We look forward to welcoming you to the Shaker Heritage Society for our 2026 Harvest Craft Fair!

September 12, 10:00 am to 4:00pm

September 13, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Bring your family for a fun filled weekend featuring a petting zoo, sheep shearing, hands on activities, demonstrations, live music, delicious food, and over 75 vendors!

ADMISSION – Suggested donation of $5.

Thank you for your support of Shaker Heritage Society and our Vendor Community!