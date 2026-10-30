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1UpState

1UpState

1UpState, a Celebration of Games and the People Who Make Them, returns to Albany!

New York’s Tech Valley is home to a video game development cluster, ranging from small, independent studios to internationally recognized names. 1UpState is coming to the Albany Capital Center on November 7th. Join us for a day of panels and speakers, networking opportunities, exhibitors, game playtesting, and even a small business workshop!

Albany Capital Center
20
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Crosstalk Me
director@crosstalkmedia.net

Artist Group Info

Anthony Rossi
director@crosstalkmedia.net
Albany Capital Center
55 Eagle St
Albany`, New York 12207
(518) 487-2155
https://www.albanycapitalcenter.com/