1UpState
1UpState
1UpState, a Celebration of Games and the People Who Make Them, returns to Albany!
New York’s Tech Valley is home to a video game development cluster, ranging from small, independent studios to internationally recognized names. 1UpState is coming to the Albany Capital Center on November 7th. Join us for a day of panels and speakers, networking opportunities, exhibitors, game playtesting, and even a small business workshop!
Albany Capital Center
20
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Crosstalk Me
director@crosstalkmedia.net
Artist Group Info
Anthony Rossi
director@crosstalkmedia.net
Albany Capital Center
55 Eagle StAlbany`, New York 12207
(518) 487-2155