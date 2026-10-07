11/13/26 6pm Capital Craft Beverage/Second Act Spirits - Drink Amsterdam Holiday Market @Amsterdam Clock Tower
11/13/26 6pm Capital Craft Beverage/Second Act Spirits - Drink Amsterdam Holiday Market @Amsterdam Clock Tower
The Capital Craft Beverage Trail presents our first-ever Drink Amsterdam Holiday Market, a festive celebration of local craft beverages, holiday shopping, and live music at the Clocktower in Amsterdam, hosted in partnership with Second Act Spirits.
Join us on Friday, November 13th for an evening of local drinks, food, holiday cheer, and live music in a unique historic setting. Enjoy craft beverages from local producers while browsing holiday offerings and supporting local businesses. Come celebrate the season, discover something new, and enjoy an evening in Amsterdam.
Shop Local. Drink Local. Support Local.
Friday, November 13th Clocktower, Amsterdam, NY
Enjoy live music by Evan Conway, Evan Gavry, Bob Morris
For the first time ever your ticket includes food and samples of local craft beverages!
Ticket Pricing:
Early Bird: $45 + taxes & fees
General Admission: $50 + taxes & fees
At the Door: $60
Designated Driver: $15 (No beverage sampling, but enjoy the music, food and holiday craft beverage shopping.)
Fabulous LOCAL craft beverage producers already lined up to pour at this event are:
Adirondack Winery
Albany Distilling Company
Autumn’s Harvest Vineyard
Broken Loop Brewing Co.
The Bull & Bee Meadery
Erie Canal Distillers
Harvest Spirits
Kessler Brewing
Meadowdale Winery
Nine Pin Cider Works
Second Act Spirits
Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery
Whitman Brewing Company
Wolf Hollow Brewing Company
Yankee Distillers