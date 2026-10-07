11/13/26 6pm Capital Craft Beverage/Second Act Spirits - Drink Amsterdam Holiday Market @Amsterdam Clock Tower

The Capital Craft Beverage Trail presents our first-ever Drink Amsterdam Holiday Market, a festive celebration of local craft beverages, holiday shopping, and live music at the Clocktower in Amsterdam, hosted in partnership with Second Act Spirits.

Join us on Friday, November 13th for an evening of local drinks, food, holiday cheer, and live music in a unique historic setting. Enjoy craft beverages from local producers while browsing holiday offerings and supporting local businesses. Come celebrate the season, discover something new, and enjoy an evening in Amsterdam.

Shop Local. Drink Local. Support Local.

Friday, November 13th Clocktower, Amsterdam, NY

Enjoy live music by Evan Conway, Evan Gavry, Bob Morris

For the first time ever your ticket includes food and samples of local craft beverages!

Ticket Pricing:

Early Bird: $45 + taxes & fees

General Admission: $50 + taxes & fees

At the Door: $60

Designated Driver: $15 (No beverage sampling, but enjoy the music, food and holiday craft beverage shopping.)

Fabulous LOCAL craft beverage producers already lined up to pour at this event are:

Adirondack Winery

Albany Distilling Company

Autumn’s Harvest Vineyard

Broken Loop Brewing Co.

The Bull & Bee Meadery

Erie Canal Distillers

Harvest Spirits

Kessler Brewing

Meadowdale Winery

Nine Pin Cider Works

Second Act Spirits

Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery

Whitman Brewing Company

Wolf Hollow Brewing Company

Yankee Distillers