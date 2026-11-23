My perfect version of the world includes, among other things, being able to watch college football every day of the week. I know that’s not perfect for the universities that have to produce that football, but this is my utopia. Last week I nearly got my wish, because last Sunday, the sacred day held for the NFL, college fans got to watch a first-rate SEC matchup between Ole Miss and Oklahoma.

Of course, as you likely either know or figured out, that game was supposed to have been played on Saturday, like most college matchups. But with America’s airplanes grounded nationwide, Ole Miss couldn’t take their scheduled charter Friday afternoon. And because they were at Tupelo Regional Airport and not some larger US travel hub, by the time the flight ban was lifted, it was too late to get a crew and plane together that evening. Or the next morning. And the eight-hour drive was logistically implausible. Which meant that unlike the rest of impacted college football teams that were able to plane, train, and automobile their way to a delayed Saturday kickoff, Ole Miss/Oklahoma would have to wait until Sunday.

Oklahoma athletic director Roger Denny was not pleased, especially when their conference told the Sooners they’d either play Sunday or forfeit the game. Denny indicated that Ole Miss could have figured something out to make it there Saturday, be it drive to a larger airport or take an overnight road trip. From his perspective, Mississippi should have tried harder and seemed to lag behind the nine other Power Four conference teams who were stranded but somehow figured it out. Some teams, like Alabama and Auburn, switched to buses, albeit for shorter trips. Others caught late-night or early-morning flights and moved kickoffs by a couple hours. There were a few examples of games in some sports that were significantly postponed, like Cornell/UNC Greensboro basketball, in case you were wondering. But the big games largely played on or near schedule.

In the grand scheme of issues raised by the shutdown, I’m sure many would put college sports lower on the list than the Oklahoma athletic department might suggest. Things like national security and government competence might take higher prominence, not to mention the folks that missed weddings and hospital visits and all the other things that make Friday afternoon travel what it is. But there were few more visible consequences of this technological meltdown than the fact that fans across the U.S. might not be able to watch college football because we can’t figure out how to land an airplane. Making the incompetence and crumbling infrastructure that is the U.S. suddenly detrimental to the quality of American life. Forget about gas prices and measles outbreaks. In America, college football matters.

There’s a lot that can be said about this storyline, and about Oklahoma’s reaction. Like how seismic the college sports industry has become, such that getting players to their respective games on time became a matter of national importance. This crisis also highlighted the impact of creating unnatural, nationally sprawling conferences, where teams have to cover endless miles for simple conference games. The reason Ole Miss couldn’t drive to Oklahoma is because it’s in Oklahoma, which until recently was in a different athletic conference that was more regionally designed. But now that Rutgers and UCLA are both in the Big 10, forget about bus trips. That’s not to excuse the federal government, but it does shine light on the manifest destiny of college sports, where players travel like junior consultants.

But what’s most surprising to me, other than the fact that the world’s remaining superpower can’t meet 1960s capabilities, is that Oklahoma’s instincts weren’t all that surprising. That even as we struggled with something of a national crisis, complaining about Ole Miss not moving heaven and earth to make a Saturday kickoff somehow felt reasonable. If you remember back far enough, the SEC was the last conference to finally cancel games following 9/11 - but that wasn’t a guarantee. The conference slogan is, “it just means more.” It clearly does.

And if you agree with the Sooners, you’ll be happy to know they won Sunday’s game by a touchdown, effectively ending Mississippi’s playoff chances. During the game, Oklahoma razzed Ole Miss by playing the songs Airplane and Wheels on the Bus over the loudspeaker. You can only imagine Ole Miss also wish they’d played a day earlier.

Keith Strudler is the dean of the College of Communication and Media at Montclair State University. You can follow him at @KeithStrudler.

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