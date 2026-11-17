I was out walking and saw someone half a block away. Had to be my daughter: in her 20s, shoulder-length dark hair, cool pants. And that posture: head forward, face down, shoulders locked in a hunch. I couldn’t see her face, of course: she never looked up. But as we got closer, it wasn’t her. The next day, all I could see were kids everywhere with that same look: the smartphone slouch.

What will happen to today’s tech-obsessed children, teens and young adults as they get older? We grownups started living on our phones much later. Will decades of the smartphone slouch hurt the next generation? Maybe.

Text neck, tech neck. You may have heard those terms, but there’s more at stake than an achy neck. A study of 560 adolescents in the journal Ergonomics found that when kids texted, their heads tilted forward, their upper backs rounded, and some had lost part of the natural curve in their lower backs. Meanwhile, a recent study from the U.K. found that some children and teenagers complaining of pain had already lost the natural curve in their necks.

Will these changes become permanent or cause lasting problems? We don’t yet have the long-term data.

But one thing is certain: doctors are seeing a lot more neck pain, at every age. A new study in BMC Public Health found that mobile-phone use was associated with 82% higher odds of neck pain. Watching TV the old fashioned way, nope, not so much.

Blame our body mechanics. Our heads are big and bulky and weigh a whopping 10 to 12 pounds. Think small poodle up there. When we jut our heads forward and look down, gravity piles on the load. The muscles designed to hold an upright head now have to work harder. Stay in that position for hours on end and the tissues never get a chance to recover. The result: strain and, too often, pain.

Children and young teens are even more vulnerable. Their heads are bigger in proportion to their bodies, and their muscles are smaller and still developing.

Dr. Eduardo Beauchamp, an adult and pediatric spine surgeon at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, says he’s seeing more younger patients with neck pain than at any time in his career, pain he links to digital devices. Some are as young as 10, even 8. He worries that after years of wear and tear, these young users might experience faster disc degeneration and muscle imbalances, which might potentially lead to chronic neck pain.

The upshot? Parents worry about phones harming their kids’ psyches. But there’s a physical toll, too. So here’s one more reason to set limits on device use. Encourage your kids, at any age, to hold their phones, laptops and tablets higher or prop them up so your youngsters aren’t constantly looking down. And get them to take breaks, stretch and move around throughout the day.

Or try this: have them put the phone down and talk to someone face-to-face.

Maybe you.

Janice M. Horowitz covered health for Times magazine for more than two decades; she created and hosted the public radio segment, Dueling Docs: The Cure to Contradictory Medicine. She is the author of Health Your Self: What's Really Driving Your Care and How to Take Charge.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.