Commentary: Dafoe is the reason to see 'Late Fame'

Willem Dafoe is a four-time Oscar nominee, for his performances in the iconic "Platoon," "Shadow of the Vampire," "The Florida Project," and as Vincent van Gogh in "At Eternity's Gate." He's also well-known for roles in "Born on the Fourth of July," "The Lighthouse" and as the Green Goblin in the "Spider-Man" franchise.

Dafoe's presence always makes a movie a little more interesting, and he's once again great in the new indie "Late Fame" from director Kent Jones (of the documentary "Hitchcock/Truffaut") and writer Samy Burch (who was Oscar nominated for 2023's "May December").

"Late Fame" is an updated adaptation of Arthur Schnitzler's 1895 novella. Dafoe stars as Ed Saxberger, a longtime New York City postal worker who was a published poet in the late '70s, but his career didn't turn out how he hoped. Meyers (played by Edmund Donovan) is the leader of a group of young adult intellectuals immersed in literature and against modern technology. He discovers Ed's old book and corners him outside his apartment building. Ed is flattered by Meyers' admiration for his work and is convinced to join the group (called "The Enthusiasts") to discuss poetry and life.

One of the other members is Gloria, an actress with an old-fashioned aura, played by Greta Lee (from 2023's "Past Lives" and most recently the voice of Lilypad in "Toy Story 5"). As we learn over the course of the film, there's a lot more to Gloria than what she shares with Ed and the group.

Does Ed want to come out of poetry retirement, and does he long for the spotlight again? There's a good hook here, and Dafoe - a famous actor playing a novice when it comes to feeling like a celebrity - sells it the entire way through. The strongest aspect of "Late Fame" is watching him, as Ed, react to how Meyers, Gloria and the others interact with him and behave in public and private settings. But the rest of the movie doesn't carry the weight of Dafoe's performance.

The film feels clunky and largely falls flat. A scene with Ed at Meyers' apartment isn't as funny as it thinks it is. A pivotal exchange between Ed and his bar buddies is flawed. And other subplots don't offer much substance. The arc of "Late Fame" is ultimately too simple and straightforward - I accurately guessed how most of this would turn out - and I wish the script was darker and deeper with its commentary.

Martin Scorsese serves as an executive producer, and I can see how he was drawn to the story - especially the setting of the Big Apple. It's a very New York movie. Scorsese has made some interesting career choices lately, not just in directorial features (like "The Irishman" and "Killers of the Flower Moon,") but acting alongside Keanu Reeves in Jonah Hill's dramedy "Outcome" and in the latest "Star Wars" movie "The Mandalorian and Grogu." Scorsese's next directorial picture, "What Happens at Night" with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, will be released by Apple soon.

As for Dafoe, he'll be in upcoming dramas "Tenzing,” "Werwulf," "Time Out" and a re-team with Oliver Stone called "White Lies." It's too early to tell if "Late Fame" will earn him a fifth Oscar nomination, but no matter what, his work in it shows that, after being on screen for more than 45 years, he's as good as ever. "Late Fame" opens in New York City on Aug. 7 and will expand to more theaters nationwide during the rest of the month.

Upstate New York Native Jackson Murphy has been reviewing films on Radio, TV, and online for more than 20 years. The Emmy winner, content producer, and author is a member of SAG-AFTRA and the Critics' Choice Association.

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