Travel will be a headache for some returning home from the Thanksgiving holiday as severe weather will impact parts of the U.S. Sunday into Monday.

Rain is expected to stretch across the Eastern portion of the U.S. from Florida up to parts of Maine, while parts of the South, including Alabama and Tennessee, could see thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.

On the West Coast, storms will bring "periods of widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty to high winds, coastal flooding, and high surf into next week," the NWS said on Sunday.

"In addition, windy conditions will engulf much of the southern U.S. especially where the colder air right behind the low pressure center. In fact, hurricane-force wind gusts have been reported across south-central High Plains early this morning," the NWS said .

NWS Meteorologist Brian Hurley told NPR Sunday their concern about a powerful storm system that is expected to impact the Southwest, including Southern California Tuesday into Wednesday.

"That's really on our radar right now because it looks like a very good risk for some flash flooding, even potentially for some mudslides Tuesday into Wednesday across Southern California and those ranges there and the transverse ranges north of L.A.," Hurley said Sunday.

The severe weather will occur during one of the busiest travel days of the year and a peak travel day for the Thanksgiving holiday. More than three million people are estimated to be screened by the Transportation Security Administration at U.S. airports on Sunday, according to the agency.

TSA Administrator David P. Cummins said the agency is prepared to "handle the increased passenger volumes expected during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period while maintaining our focus on security."

Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy on Saturday said that weather conditions have caused the majority of delays during the holiday period.

More than 1,600 flights into, out of and within the U.S. were delayed Sunday morning, according to FlightAware.com . Over 450 flights were cancelled Sunday morning.

Duffy on Saturday advised passengers to check the weather forecast and their airlines for updates on their flights.

Nearly 73 million people were expected to travel by car during the Thanksgiving holiday period, according to the American Automobile Association earlier this month. That figure was down from last year, in part due to higher gas prices.

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