North Country child first New Yorker to die after contracting measles in more than 30 years

A child from Lewis County has died after contracting measles. It's the first measles-related death in New York State in more than 30 years.

The New York State Department of Health and Lewis County Public Health released a joint statement on Monday announcing the death. Health officials did not share whether the child had been vaccinated, though they reminded New Yorkers about the importance of the vaccine.

"We urge New Yorkers to ensure they are up to date on measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccinations and speak to their healthcare provider about immunizations."

Lewis County has reported 15 measles cases so far this year, the fourth-highest number of cases in counties around New York State after Seneca, Ostego and Steuben counties.

In a statement, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was "heartbroken" after hearing about the child's death in Lewis County.

“As a mother and grandmother, I cannot imagine what this family is going through. My heart goes out to everyone who knew and loved this child," Hochul said in a statement.

“This is New York’s first measles-related death in 30 years, a devastating reminder of what’s at stake when Washington deliberately erodes decades of progress in protecting Americans from preventable illnesses," added Hochul.