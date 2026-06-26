Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

Primary voters have spoken.

While Comptroller Tom DiNapoli won easily, it wasn’t a great night for other incumbents around the state. Two congressional incumbents in New York City backed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani were defeated by progressive challengers, as well as a number of state Assemblymembers. It’s a sign of the Democratic Socialists of America’s growing political power.

Also, the state and Trump Administration are trading lawsuits of New York’s new immigration law, which puts restrictions of mask-wearing by law enforcement and cooperation with ICE.

The New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind and Samuel King discuss those developments at the Capitol.