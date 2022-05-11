Sounds of America: Robin Williams and Marc Maron

Sounds of America profiles recordings selected for the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress.

Our final installment comes from the podcast “WTF with Marc Maron” and features actor and comedian Robin Williams.

The recording took place in 2010 and Marc Maron says it presented a side to Williams his fans had never heard before:

Everybody had a relationship with this guy, it was deep, and it was reverential if that’s a word. They loved this guy. They’ve seen all his movies. They’ve been with him since Mork, since his stand up. Everybody loved this guy, he was one of the great clowns. But no onehad everheard him talk before in any genuine way.SoI just think that, you know, with somebody who had a40 or 50-yearcareer and having the public never reallyhearinghim speak in this way. How you’re not going to remember that?

Robin Williams died in 2014. In this frank and moving interview Williams leaves little on the table. He talks about his struggle with alcoholism, his health, his divorce and times when he thought about taking his own life.

This year, this podcast episode was one of the25 other pieces of sound that joined the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress.

“WTF with Marc Maron” is produced by Marc Maron and Brendan McDonald. We thank them for their permssion for this rebroadcast.

