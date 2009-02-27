'Tain' Watts: What's In A Name?

Jazz drummer Jeff "Tain" Watts leads a new album called Watts. But it's no ego trip; the disc is inspired, at least in part, by Los Angeles' Watts neighborhood, hometown of jazz great Charles Mingus. The Los Angeles Times calls the album "a collection of anxious hard bop and blues" from a musician who's always felt a sense of connection to the place.

Watts was an original member of the Wynton Marsalis quintet, and the group won three Grammy Awards while he was with the ensemble. He also was a member of the Branford Marsalis Quartet.

Watts features several prominent jazz musicians, including Branford Marsalis, trumpeter Terence Blanchard and bassist Christian McBride.

Fresh Air's jazz critic has a review.

