'Slumdog' Director Danny Boyle On Filming In India

Danny Boyle, the director of the Oscar-nominated Slumdog Millionaire, says that filming in India presented a variety of difficulties, from language barriers to a limited crew size, but the on-location work allowed him to represent India's "incredibly rich and complex society."

Slumdog Millionaire tells the story of an orphan boy who gets a shot at glory on the Indian version of Who Wants to be a Millionaire?. The film has garnered 10 Oscar nominations, including nods for best picture and director.

Boyle's other films include Trainspotting, 28 Days Later, Sunshine and Shallow Grave.

This interview originally aired Nov. 12, 2008.

