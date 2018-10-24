tUnE-yArDs At MASS MoCA 10/30

On Tuesday, October 30 4AD presents tUnE-yArDs and U.S. Girls in the Hunter Center at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts. tUnE-yArDs are Merrill Garbus and long-time collaborator, bassist Nate Brenner. They’re joined on the tour by percussionist Hamir Atwal.
Using loop pedals, ukulele, incredible vocals and more, tUnE-yArDs creates dance-pop with a message. NPR’s Ann Powers called their music “synth-driven mash-ups of global rhythms and art-punk.” This year tUnE-yArDs provided an atmospheric score for Boots Riley’s film, the sci-fi sneak-hit of the summer, “Sorry to Bother You” and, in January, they released “I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life.”
