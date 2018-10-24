Related Program: 
The Roundtable

tUnE-yArDs At MASS MoCA 10/30

  • Merrill Garbus - tUnE-yArDs video for
    Merrill Garbus - tUnE-yArDs video for "ABC 123" -

On Tuesday, October 30 4AD presents tUnE-yArDs and U.S. Girls in the Hunter Center at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts. tUnE-yArDs are Merrill Garbus and long-time collaborator, bassist Nate Brenner. They’re joined on the tour by percussionist Hamir Atwal.

Using loop pedals, ukulele, incredible vocals and more, tUnE-yArDs creates dance-pop with a message. NPR’s Ann Powers called their music “synth-driven mash-ups of global rhythms and art-punk.” This year tUnE-yArDs provided an atmospheric score for Boots Riley’s film, the sci-fi sneak-hit of the summer, “Sorry to Bother You” and, in January, they released “I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life.”

tUnE-yArDs
mass moca
4AD
north adams
music
looping
feminism
equality
co-conspirator
Racism
white privilege
whiteness
merrill garbus
women
C.L.A.W.

Live Music @ Opalka Presents John Vanderslice: Living Room Tour 9/29

By Sep 19, 2018
John Vanderslice - Living Room Tour 2018 poster

Live Music @ Opalka presents John Vanderslice on Saturday, September 29 at 8 p.m. Located on the Sage College of Albany campus, the live-acoustic set is part of Vanderslice's Living Room Tour, a house and small venue tour that the California-based musician is on this late summer into the fall. The tour is facilitated by Undertow Music.

Vanderslice is a singer-songwriter, record producer, and recording engineer and is the owner and founder of Tiny Telephone, an analog recording studio with locations in San Francisco Mission District and North Oakland.

Nick Cave "Until" At MASS MoCA

By Oct 31, 2016
Nick Cave "Until" at MASS MoCA
Sarah LaDuke


  Nick Cave is an American fabric sculptor, dancer, and performance artist. He is best known for his Soundsuits: wearable fabric sculptures that are bright, whimsical, and otherworldly.

In his new work, “Until,” Cave uses MASS MoCA’s football field-sized space to create his largest installation to date, made up of thousands of found objects and millions of beads, which will make viewers feel as if they have entered a sensory tapestry, like stepping directly inside the belly of one of his iconic Soundsuits.

For the piece Nick Cave and his curators and assistants have gathered 16,000 wind spinners; millions of plastic pony beads; thousands of ceramic birds, fruits, and animals; 1 crocodile; 17 cast-iron lawn jockeys -- and so much more.

We visited MASS MoCA during the installation of “Until” - which opened on October 15th and will be on view in North Adams, MA through early September of next year.

Nick Cave and curator Denise Markonish lead us through the exhibition.

Raúl Esparza On "The Waves" And Why He's Ready To Create New Work

By Jul 18, 2018

Vassar and New York Stage and Film’s second Main Stage Powerhouse production this summer is “The Waves,” a musical adaptation of the novel by Virginia Woolf. The piece, which features a book by Lisa Peterson and music and lyrics by the late Davick Bucknam, was produced nearly 30 years ago in New York City. The version running at Vassar July 19-29 is directed by Peterson, features additional music and lyrics by Adam Gwon, and employs four time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza as creative consultant and actor.

Esparza’s Broadway credits include “Cabaret,” “The Rocky Horror Show,” “Taboo,” “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” “Company,” “The Homecoming,” “Speed the Plow,” “Arcadia,” and “Leap of Faith.” Television credits include “Pushing Daisies,” “Hannibal,” “The Path,” “BoJack Horseman,” and he recently finished a six-season run as ADA Rafael Barba on “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Esparza joins us to talk about his work.

The cast at Powerhouse features Ken Barnett, Eleasha Gamble, Douglas Lyons, Alice Ripley, and Lauren Worsham.

Cynthia Lowen's New Doc "Netizens" To Screen At Woodstock Film Festival

By Oct 11, 2018
Artwork for Netizens (doc)

The new documentary film, "Netizens," exposes the proliferation of cyber harassment faced by women, spreading from the web to the most intimate corners of their lives. As the internet becomes the next frontier of civil rights, this feature documentary follows three women who are targets of harassment, along with advocates, legal experts and others, as they confront digital abuse and strive for equality and justice online.

"Netizens" will screen twice as part of the Woodstock Film Festival. Cynthia Lowen is an award-winning filmmaker and writer and she joins us.