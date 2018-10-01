SportsReport: 163rd Game Today To Decide Playoff Game

MLB:

It's going to take a 163rd game today to decide the National League Central and NL West titles after all four contenders won on Sunday.

Anthony Rizzo had four hits and scored three times as the Cubs doubled up the Cardinals, 10-5 to force a playoff game this afternoon at 1:05 with Milwaukee for the NL Central championship. Rizzo picked up his 100th RBI with a tiebreaking double while Chicago was scoring four times in the third to erase a 2-0 deficit. Kris Bryant lined a two-run double and Willson Contreras added a two-run homer to make it an 8-2 game in the fifth.

The Cubs completed their victory after the Brewers clobbered the Tigers, 11-0 to keep their share of the NL Central lead. Jesus Aguilar and Travis Shaw homered to back Gio Gonzalez, who scattered three hits over five innings. Aguilar had three RBIs and MVP candidate Christian Yelich went 0-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored.

Meanwhile, the Rockies and Dodgers created a one-game playoff this afternoon at 4:09 for the NL West crown after Colorado's 12-0 thrashing of the Nationals.

Charlie Blackmon hit for the cycle and drove in three runs in Colorado's 12-0 thrashing of the Nationals. Nolan Arenado leads the NL in home runs with 37 after hitting two more in the rout. David Dahl went deep for the sixth time in seven games to support Tyler Anderson, who allowed four hits over 7 2/3s for his first win since July 4.

Brian Dozier's two-run homer and a two-run double by Matt Kemp highlighted a seven-run third as the Dodgers crushed the Giants, 15-0. Kemp and Dozier drove in three runs apiece for the Dodgers, who also got home runs by Max Muncy and Austin Barnes. Rich Hill combined with two relievers on a two-hitter to help Los Angeles stay alive in a bid to have home-field advantage in the division series.

The Dodgers are expected to start Walker Buehler Monday afternoon against German Marquez of the Rockies. Jose Quintana will take the mound for Chicago versus the Brewers, who will likely go with Jhoulys Chacin.

Elsewhere in The National League, Noah Syndergaard pitched his first major league shutout and the New York Mets wrapped up a disappointing season with their second consecutive 1-0 victory over the Miami Marlins. Todd Frazier hit an RBI double for the Mets, who finished fourth in the NL East at 77-85 under rookie manager Mickey Callaway. That's a seven-win improvement over last year.

The Boston Red Sox picked up a couple more titles on the final day of baseball's regular season. Mookie Betts claimed the batting title and J.D. Martinez clinching the RBI crown in a 10-2 victory over the New York Yankees. Rick Porcello pitched two no-hit innings in his final playoff tuneup. To the American League East where the Yankees will play Oakland in the AL wild-card game on Wednesday after gaining homefield advantage in a win over Boston over the weekend. The winner will advance to the division series against Boston. Meanwhile, the Red Sox beat the Yankees in the final game of the regular season yesterday, 10-2.

NFL:

In the NFL, the New Orleans Saints topped the New York Giants 33-18, Jacksonville won against the Jets, 31-12, New England bested Miami 38-7, and Green Bay blanked Buffalo 22-0.

The New Orleans Saints are looking like a playoff team a quarter of the way into the season, and the New York Giants are once again looking like a team that isn't headed to the postseason. Alvin Kamara ran for 134 yards and three second-half touchdowns and the Saints (3-1) won their third straight game on Sunday, defeating the offensively inept Giants 33-18.

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri has broken the NFL's career field goal record while drilling two more in a 37-34 loss to the Houston Texans. The 23-year veteran kicked field goal No. 566 with two seconds left in the first half to pass Hall of Famer Morten Andersen. The 45-year-old Vinatieri also played in his 341st game, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer George Blanda for No. 4 all time.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are finished with the "Payback Tour." Now it's on to a tougher challenge, a more high-profile matchup. The Jaguars will play at Kansas City next week. It's a game that features the league's top defense against one of the league's most potent offenses.

The Dolphins have been left to regroup after a 38-7 loss to New England. After a 3-0 start to the season, Miami was denied its first 4-0 start since Hall of Fame coach Don Shula's last season in 1995. The Patriots are back to 2-2 with a short week to get ready for a Thursday night matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

Golf:

Europe has recaptured the Ryder Cup with a 17 ½-10 ½ win over the United States, the most lopsided victory since consecutive 9-point wins by Europe in 2004 and 2006. Alex Noren closed out Europe's dominating win with a brilliant putt. The Swedish golfer rolled in a 40-foot birdie at the final hole to secure a 1-up victory over Bryson DeChambeau. The U.S. hasn't captured the tournament on European soil since 1993.

NASCAR:

Ryan Blaney was the winner of the debut race on the "roval" at Charlotte Motor Speedway, surging ahead when Cup contenders Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson wrecked with to turns remaining. The bump eliminated Johnson from the Cup playoff and dropped Truex to 14th in the race. Brad Keselowski was on track to win for the fourth time in five races until he misjudged the entry into the first turn on a restart with six laps remaining.

NCAA:

There's a new No. 3 in the latest AP college football poll. Ohio State moved past Clemson for the third spot, just behind top-ranked Alabama and Georgia. The Tigers dropped one spot with Saturday's 27-23 comeback win against visiting Syracuse. The Crimson Tide received 58 first-place votes, while the Buckeyes and Clemson picked up one each. LSU remains fifth, Notre Dame surged two spots to sixth, Oklahoma fell to seventh, Auburn climbed from 10th to eighth, West Virginia moved up three spots to ninth and Washington went up one notch to 10th.

Massachusetts has suspended football coach Mark Whipple for one game after he said one of his players had been "raped" while complaining about the officiating Saturday in a loss at Ohio. Athletic director Ryan Bamford announced Sunday the suspension of Whipple without pay for the Minutemen's home game against South Florida on Saturday, and all team activities leading up to it.

