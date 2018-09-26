Programming Notes: October 2018

The end of the year fast approaches, we are already in month 10 of 12 for 2018 and we are going full swing into the Fall Fund Drive. The drive starts October 15th this year and we have plenty of programming announcements for before, during and after.

The Politics Show from NPR

A definitive guide to the 2018 midterms that presents a deep dive on the major races, themes, and issues defining these historic elections. Featuring the trademark wit that has long characterized the popular NPR Politics Podcast, The Politics Show from NPR will feature reporters who cover politics from a number of different perspectives -- from NPR's White House and Congressional teams to local races. The Politics Show from NPR airs on Saturdays at 1 p.m. in the run-up to Election Day.

The Democracy Test from American Public Media

The presidency of Donald Trump has sparked a national conversation in America. Is our democracy at risk? “The Democracy Test” will give a broad and diverse national platform to this work. Over the course of six episodes, Truth, Politics, & Power will examine the fault lines of American democracy. Guests will bring the kind of expertise needed to understand what is truly unique in this moment of our nation’s history, what brought us here, and what it would take to emerge with an even stronger understanding of what democracy means in America and how we can move toward an even stronger expression of its ideals. The Democracy Test airs Fridays at 11 a.m. in the run-up to Election Day.

NY-19 Congressional Debate

WAMC will host a debate between the candidates running to be the U.S. Representative of New York’s 19th Congressional District. First-term Republican Rep. John Faso, Green Party candidate Steve Greenfield and Democratic challenger Antonio Delgado are confirmed, as is independent candidate Diane Neal. The debate is set for Monday October 22nd at 1 p.m. The debate will also be broadcast live over WAMC’s 29 radio frequencies and at wamc.org. More information to come soon.