Arthur Ashe: A Life By Raymond Arsenault

By 1 hour ago

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Arthur Ashe's historic win at the U.S. Open. Ashe became the first African-American tennis player to win a major tennis tittle. After breaking the color barrier in tennis, Arthur Ashe became an influential civil rights activist and public intellectual.

Now, civil rights historian, Raymond Arsenault is writing a major biography about Ashe. "Arthur Ashe: A Life" is the first comprehensive biography looking into the pioneering athlete and American icon. Joining us today Is Raymond Arsenault.

Arthur Ashe
Raymond Arsenault
U.S. Open
tennis
civil rights
biography