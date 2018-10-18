Arthur Ashe: A Life By Raymond Arsenault

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Arthur Ashe's historic win at the U.S. Open. Ashe became the first African-American tennis player to win a major tennis tittle. After breaking the color barrier in tennis, Arthur Ashe became an influential civil rights activist and public intellectual.

Now, civil rights historian, Raymond Arsenault is writing a major biography about Ashe. "Arthur Ashe: A Life" is the first comprehensive biography looking into the pioneering athlete and American icon. Joining us today Is Raymond Arsenault.