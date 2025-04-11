© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Morning Edition

NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional morning forecast 4/11/25

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published April 11, 2025 at 6:49 AM EDT
NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano
WNYT/NewsChannel 13
Paul Caiano

Rain and wet snow this morning, then cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Cloudy with rain and wet snow tonight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

A coating of wet snow will be possible on grassy surfaces in most places but up to 2 or 3 inches will be possible above 500 feet elevation, especially in the Catskills, Taconics and Berkshires.

Rain and wet snow tomorrow morning, then rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
Tags
Weather Morning Weather
Paul Caiano
See stories by Paul Caiano