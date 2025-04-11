NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional morning forecast 4/11/25

Rain and wet snow this morning, then cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Cloudy with rain and wet snow tonight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

A coating of wet snow will be possible on grassy surfaces in most places but up to 2 or 3 inches will be possible above 500 feet elevation, especially in the Catskills, Taconics and Berkshires.

Rain and wet snow tomorrow morning, then rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

