NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional morning forecast 1/31/25

Cloudy this morning with rain moving in by noon. Pockets of freezing rain are possible. Rain will change to snow in the upper Hudson Valley, Southern Adirondacks and in Vermont by the end of the day and then for the rest of the region this evening. Most locations will see a coating up to 2 inches of snow with more in Northern NY and VT. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Snow tapers off to snow showers before ending late tonight. Lows near 20.

Mostly sunny and breezy tomorrow. Highs in the 20s.

