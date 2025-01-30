© 2025
NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional morning forecast 1/30/25

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Caiano
Published January 30, 2025 at 6:53 AM EST
NewsChannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano
WNYT/NewsChannel 13
Paul Caiano

Mostly sunny today. Highs in the 20s.

Increasing clouds tonight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Cloudy with rain and snow tomorrow. Pockets of freezing rain as well. The best chance of accumulating snow will be in the upper Hudson Valley, Southern Adirondacks and in Vermont where 1-3 inches will be possible. There is also the chance for everyone to get a coating up to an inch of snow on the back end of the system Friday evening. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
