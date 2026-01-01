WAMC On The Road Volunteers

WAMCbrings WAMC out of the studio and into the neighborhoods we serve with engaging events and community partnerships. We are looking for volunteers to help us make these events as special and successful as they can be.Act as active and knowledgeable ambassadors for the WAMC community.Help day-of event logisticsGreeting attendees and community members, managing sign up, ticketing and raffles.Sell WAMC On The Road merchandiseAssist in setting up and breaking down event set-up.Other duties as assignedVolunteers should be able to follow specific instructions.Volunteers should be able to stand for an extended period of time and be able to lift up to 25 lbs.Volunteers should be ready to represent WAMC with enthusiasm, and treat all attendees, staff and fellow volunteers with respect and professionalism. .Volunteers should be able to commit to full event time, arriving at the appointed time and leaving when the event is completely concluded.Volunteers should be prepared to dress appropriately for representing WAMC, including wearing any provided event t-shirt, and refraining from wearing any articles of clothing with inappropriate, vulgar or politically opinionated language.Volunteers are ideally tech savvy, being familiar with smartphone apps or tablets, as roles like registration and check-in require using our digital check-in software.Interested? Fill out this application today.October 18 11:00 am - 1:00pmVolunteer times: 10:30am - 1:15pm Need a few volunteers to represent WAMC at the NYS Museum at a fair about…volunteerism.Millerton, NYOctober 24 2pm - 4:30pmVolunteer times 1pm - 5pmWe need a few volunteers to help us facilitate a live Vox Pop recording, direct attendees to various locations at the Harney and Sons Facility and help facilitate a tea party on site.Great Barrington Farmers MarketOctober 31, 20269am - 1pmVolunteer times: 8:30am - 1:15pmWAMC needs a large and enthusiastic group of volunteers to help us throughout the morning while we engage the community at the Great Barrington Farmers Market. Duties will include engaging with farmers market patrons and acting as ambassadors for WAMC.Food Pantries of the Capital Region - Albany, NYSaturday, November 21 10am - 2pmWAMC is looking for a handful volunteers to help us staff our inaugural Thanksgiving time food drive and broadcast in Albany.