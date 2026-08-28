8/28/26 Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.
Today's panelists are:
- Bob Brigham - Professor of History and International Relations at Vassar College. He is a specialist on the history of US foreign policy.
- March Gallagher - The Ulster County Comptroller and the former president and CEO of the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley.
- Donna Welton - Diplomat in Residence at Bard College. She retired from the U.S. Foreign Service in 2025 after over 30 years in public service. Her last post was ambassador to the SE Asian country, Timor-Leste.