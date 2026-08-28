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WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 8/22/26

By Lucas Willard
Published August 28, 2026 at 4:40 PM EDT
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Playlist as aired on Saturday, August 22nd, 2026:

Prelude/Expansions
Lonnie Liston Smith
Live!

Robot Man
Yusef Lateef
Autophysiopsychic

Circle in the Square
Joe Farrell
Joe Farrell Quartet

Tennessee Waltz
Otis Redding
Dictionary of Soul

Too Many People
Paul and Linda McCartney
RAM

Sweet Jane
Mott the Hoople
All the Young Dudes

Plateau/Aurora Borealis
Meat Puppets
Meat Puppets II

Smokey Put the Sweat on Me
Kris Kristofferson
Border Lord

Medley
Merle Haggard
The Fightin' Side of Me

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Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
See stories by Lucas Willard