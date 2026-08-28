WAMC Listening Party playlist 8/22/26
Playlist as aired on Saturday, August 22nd, 2026:
Prelude/Expansions
Lonnie Liston Smith
Live!
Robot Man
Yusef Lateef
Autophysiopsychic
Circle in the Square
Joe Farrell
Joe Farrell Quartet
Tennessee Waltz
Otis Redding
Dictionary of Soul
Too Many People
Paul and Linda McCartney
RAM
Sweet Jane
Mott the Hoople
All the Young Dudes
Plateau/Aurora Borealis
Meat Puppets
Meat Puppets II
Smokey Put the Sweat on Me
Kris Kristofferson
Border Lord
Medley
Merle Haggard
The Fightin' Side of Me