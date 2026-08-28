WAMC Listening Party playlist 8/22/26

Playlist as aired on Saturday, August 22nd, 2026:

Prelude/Expansions

Lonnie Liston Smith

Live!

Robot Man

Yusef Lateef

Autophysiopsychic

Circle in the Square

Joe Farrell

Joe Farrell Quartet

Tennessee Waltz

Otis Redding

Dictionary of Soul

Too Many People

Paul and Linda McCartney

RAM

Sweet Jane

Mott the Hoople

All the Young Dudes

Plateau/Aurora Borealis

Meat Puppets

Meat Puppets II

Smokey Put the Sweat on Me

Kris Kristofferson

Border Lord

Medley

Merle Haggard

The Fightin' Side of Me