WAMC Listening Party playlist 8/15/26
Playlist as aired on August 15th, 2026:
I Been Born Again
Flo & Eddie
The Phlorescent Leech & Eddie
Sunday Morning
Margo Guryan
Take a Picture
Sentimental Lady
Fleetwood Mac
Bare Trees
Don't Come Close
Ramones
Road to Ruin
So It Goes
Nick Lowe
Jesus of Cool
Shoot the Singer (1 Sick Verse)
Pavement
Water, Domestic
New Kind of Kick
The Cramps
Off the Bone
Mr. Soul
Neil Young
Trans
It's All Over Now, Baby Blue
Them
The Complete Them
Willin'
Little Feat
Sailin' Shoes
Ride Me High
J.J. Cale
Troubadour
Race Babbling
Stevie Wonder
Journey Through the Secret Life of Plants