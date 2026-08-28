WAMC Listening Party playlist 8/15/26

Playlist as aired on August 15th, 2026:

I Been Born Again

Flo & Eddie

The Phlorescent Leech & Eddie

Sunday Morning

Margo Guryan

Take a Picture

Sentimental Lady

Fleetwood Mac

Bare Trees

Don't Come Close

Ramones

Road to Ruin

So It Goes

Nick Lowe

Jesus of Cool

Shoot the Singer (1 Sick Verse)

Pavement

Water, Domestic

New Kind of Kick

The Cramps

Off the Bone

Mr. Soul

Neil Young

Trans

It's All Over Now, Baby Blue

Them

The Complete Them

Willin'

Little Feat

Sailin' Shoes

Ride Me High

J.J. Cale

Troubadour

Race Babbling

Stevie Wonder

Journey Through the Secret Life of Plants