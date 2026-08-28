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WAMC Listening Party

WAMC Listening Party playlist 8/15/26

By Lucas Willard
Published August 28, 2026 at 4:35 PM EDT
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Playlist as aired on August 15th, 2026:

I Been Born Again
Flo & Eddie
The Phlorescent Leech & Eddie

Sunday Morning
Margo Guryan
Take a Picture

Sentimental Lady
Fleetwood Mac
Bare Trees

Don't Come Close
Ramones
Road to Ruin

So It Goes
Nick Lowe
Jesus of Cool

Shoot the Singer (1 Sick Verse)
Pavement
Water, Domestic

New Kind of Kick
The Cramps
Off the Bone

Mr. Soul
Neil Young
Trans

It's All Over Now, Baby Blue
Them
The Complete Them

Willin'
Little Feat
Sailin' Shoes

Ride Me High
J.J. Cale
Troubadour

Race Babbling
Stevie Wonder
Journey Through the Secret Life of Plants

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Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a news reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011. He produces and hosts The Best of Our Knowledge and WAMC Listening Party.
See stories by Lucas Willard