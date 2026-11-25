(Airs 11/27/26 @ 11:30 a.m. & 11/29/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of The Saratogian, and Tom Rosenstiel, Author of the new book, The Next Journalism: How the Press Must Change to Serve Democracy. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara and Tom talk about how to improve trust in media, how to tell if community news sites are real, your letters, and much more.