The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara

(11/13/26 & 11/15/26) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of The Saratogian, and Eric Meyer, Publisher of the Marion County Record. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, Barbara and Eric talk about community journalism and how the police seized the Marion County Record in Kansas, and the need for journalists to be good at asking questions. We’ll also play examples of good and bad political questions.