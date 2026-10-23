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Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Julie

By David Guistina
Published October 23, 2026 at 11:30 AM EDT
WAMC

(Airs 10/23/26 & 10/25/26) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Julie K Brown, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter for The Miami Herald who broke the Jeffrey Epstein story in South Florida. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, and Julie share listener letters and talk about Julie’s amazing work uncovering aspects of the Epstein story.

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The Media Project Rex Smithjudy patrickmiami heraldJeffrey Epsteincriminal justicepublic corruptionSex Trafficking
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina