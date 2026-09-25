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Media Project
The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Miles

By David Guistina
Published September 25, 2026 at 11:30 AM EDT
WAMC

(Airs 09/25/26 @ 3 p.m. & 09/27/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Miles Reed, Senior Editor of the Community Journalism Fund at The Gazette News Group. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, and Miles talk about the fallout from President Trump banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, a big merger in the media business, some good news for journalism, and much more.

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The Media Project Rex Smithjudy patrickMiles ReedDavid GuistinaThe Media ProjectMedia ethicsCNNmsnbcPoliticoPress Freedom
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina