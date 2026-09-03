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Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Some families in Sullivan County take drastic measures after going over a year without child care

By David Guistina
Published September 3, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT

(Airs 9/03/26 @ 3 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette:Some families in Sullivan County have taken drastic measures after going more than a year without child care, we’ll speak with Yancey Roy, Albany Bureau Chief for Newsday, about a federal judge ruling New York State cannot charge fossil fuel companies for their role in causing climate change, and we’ll talk with forest researchers about what to expect from the coming foliage season.

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The Legislative Gazette child careSullivan County New YorkNew York climate changeFall FoliagenepalFlash FloodingDavid GuistinaThe Legislative Gazette
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina