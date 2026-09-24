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Vox Pop

Science Forum 9/24/26

Published September 24, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
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WAMC

If you have a question about the physical world, this show is for you. The experts are back to take your calls. Ray Graf hosts.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@wamc.org

Joining us today:

  • Ed Stander - professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill.
  • Jim Pickett - retired organic chemist who worked at GE Global Research, specializing in the stability of plastics.
  • Roger Gibboni - electrical engineer who designed high tech communications and radar gear for the DOA, NASA and now owns Rogers High Fidelity in North Adams, MA.
  • Barbara Brabetz - professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskill for over 20 years
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Vox Pop biologygeologyElectrical Engineeringchemistryphysicsastronomy