Read the full transcript below:

Lucas Willard: This is WAMC’s Northeast Notebook. I’m Lucas Willard. It’s nearly Thanksgiving. And, as travelers crisscross the region, poultry thaws in refrigerators, and pies are prepared for Turkey Day, Northeasterners, and visitors alike, are sharing what’s on their minds. On today’s episode, Northeast Notebook asks the simple question that’s oft-repeated at this time of year: What are you thankful for?

It was in 1863, 240 years after the Plymouth Colony pilgrims declared their first Thanksgiving, that President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday. The day, marked by family, friends, feasting and football, offers a time to rest, reflect, and remember. It’s also when travelers rule the sky, rails, and roads. With the scent of turkey and gravy not quite yet hanging in the air, WAMC caught up with people coming to, and going from, Albany. Heather Henderson had just landed at Albany International Airport from a warmer part of the country.

Heather Henderson: I am the most thankful because I am coming all the way to Albany, New York, to be with my extended family. My cousin who lives in White Creek, and my daughter is here. My son flies in tomorrow, and we're flying because we're from Alabama, and it's a long drive.

Lucas Willard: Another southerner flown into Albany this week is Rachel Slatkin. She was preparing for a small-scale family reunion just outside baggage claim.

Rachel Slatkin: I'm thankful for my family who's about to arrive. My sister and her daughter are upstairs getting some food, and they're going to meet me down here in a few minutes. And then my cousin is flying in in about an hour and a half, and we're going to pick her up. And then we're going to go see my dad and my other siblings. So I'm really excited about that.

Lucas Willard: Of course, the airport is filled with more than just those coming and going. Domingo Gonazales, who hails from North Adams, Massachusetts, was waiting to pick up his friend who traveled all the way from Hawaii. But Domingo didn’t have the tropics on his mind when asked what he’s thankful for…

Domingo Gonzales: Seasonally, waiting for some snow. I'm thankful it's going to be snowing. I'm thankful that my friend is coming to visit.

Lucas Willard: Across the Hudson River, the Albany-Rensselaer train station was also humming with some of the 81 million travelers that AAA says will be celebrating away from home this year. Champika Fernando was asked what she’s thankful for as she waited for a train that would take her across New York and beyond.

Champika Fernando: I am thankful for being able to go home and spend time with my friends and family up in Canada. I'm going all the way to Toronto.

Lucas Willard: Champika was in the middle of what she expected to be a ten-hour journey. She came armed with music and podcasts, but there’s one thing that can make such a long trip just that much more bearable.

Champika Fernando: When there’s no delays, it’s really nice.

Lucas Willard: Some people WAMC spoke with had politics on their minds, including Hannora Kinney, who was waiting for a train to Poughkeepsie.

Hannora Kinney: I'm thankful that the election went in such a way that we may have at least a slight chance of bringing improvements in the future, improvements that we really desperately need.

Lucas Willard: Health and wellness were common themes. At Crossgates Mall in Guilderland – just mere days before the flurry that is Black Friday – Samantha Fonda spoke with WAMC.

Samantha Fonda: I'm I am thankful for being healthy, and I'm very thankful that my daughters here are healthy and happy. And I think that any form of health, like physical or mental, is wealth. And I am incredibly grateful that we are OK and everybody is healthy.

Lucas Willard: Reyes Mejia was also thinking of family.

Reyes Mejia: I’m thankful for being able to gather with my family all together and have one special dinner, and then be able to see people that you don't see every single day.

Lucas Willard: And so was Avery Daniels.

Avery Daniels: Yeah, just my family, man. Just my family. I got a job, you know. Well off, I'm good. So I'm just thankful for that. Thankful for my lifestyle.

Lucas Willard: Thanksgiving brings traditions, but sometimes it’s time to break routines. Kate Stevens was preparing to celebrate somewhere new.

Kate Stevens:My daughter is cooking Thanksgiving dinner for us, so that's what we're going to do. It's her first time in an apartment, so it's special.

Lucas Willard: For many on this holiday, their faith is top of mind, including Jerria Martin and D’Angelo Casale.

Jerria Martin: Definitely thankful for my job. Thankful to God for just providing me with these opportunities, and also thankful for family.

D’Angelo Casale: I'm thankful for just being on Earth and having God create me, and thankful for friends and family.

Lucas Willard: Thanksgiving encourages us to come together, appreciate the people around us, to listen and learn from each other. So, I turned the mic around in front of some of the staff from the WAMC newsroom…

Annie Bennett: I'm thankful for a crisp glass of rose. I'm thankful for snow. I'm thankful for the First Amendment. I'm thankful for love and for light…

Lucas Willard: That’s Northeast Notebook producer Annie Bennett. She had a long list…

Annie Bennett: OK, I'm thankful because I have a family that really wants me to come home, and I was thinking about…because I was seeing on social media people complaining about it, and one, a family that I actually enjoy being around most of the time, and two, people that love me enough to fight for my presence, and even though it's annoying when my mom texts me and she's like, “Why haven't you called me in two weeks?” …I talk to people and it's nice, I'm very grateful that I have people that want me in their lives and a warm home that I can go to. And I also recently discovered what curl routine really works for my hair, and I'm really grateful for that.

Lucas Willard: Reporter/producer Kyle Bredberg, who gathered some of the tape for this piece, by the way, is the newest addition to the WAMC News Team. He shared what he’s thankful for.

Kyle Bredburg: I’m thankful that I have a job in the journalism field. I'm thankful for my family and for my friends and my friends that live in Albany, specifically that have helped me out a lot. I'm grateful for my grandmother and my extended family, and it's gonna be great to see them all on Thanksgiving, and I'm super excited about that. And I'm just thankful for kind of the little things. I'm thankful for yapping with my brother late at night, and I'm grateful for good TV shows and people to talk about good TV shows with.

Lucas Willard: WAMC Newsroom Managing Editor Andrew Pugliese is a thoughtful kind of guy. He said he had a lot of things to be thankful for.

Andrew Pugliese: Honestly, I would say around this time of year, I'm most thankful for just the health of my family and just being able to be together. Those we see at the holidays and those that we get to see throughout the season. And I am definitely thankful this year to be working still in the field that I studied in an age when education is so expensive. Being able to say that I still get to do that is pretty incredible. And I would say that I'm thankful for my cat, who I got during COVID and has continued to be a friend through all the ages since then, and I'm thankful to be able to live on my own, to start off on this new journey by myself as I as I enter this next chapter professionally. And honestly, I'm just thankful for all the people who made the holiday special for me growing up that are no longer with us.

Lucas Willard: There are many of us, of course, who are not able to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with their closest family and friends. But Maryam Ahmad is thankful her own mom is currently abroad to see her family.

Maryam Ahmad: This year I am thankful for my family and my friends and all of the above. My mom is in India this week. And, she has gone to visit her family, her mom was sick. And, I’m grateful that she was able to do that, and that, even across oceans we can still stay connected and have even glitchy WhatsApp video calls. But I’m grateful that we can see each other, and make the time, and celebrate with each other, regardless of how far we physically we may be.

Lucas Willard: As for me, I’m thankful for a lot of things. I’m thankful for my family, my wife, my daughter, my incredible colleagues, and a free press. And I’m also thankful for you for tuning in.

Northeast Notebook is a production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. Our editor is Diane Devore. Original music by Eduardo Rivera. Reporting for this episode by Kyle Bredberg and Sajina Shrestha. A reminder that you can listen to Northeast Notebook anytime as a podcast. Subscribe wherever you listen. I’m Lucas Willard.

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