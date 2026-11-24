The week after Google announced it would leave Gemini AI use up to schools, parent organizers doubled down and took their protest to Google’s New York City headquarters.

Read the full transcript below:

Molly Anderson: This is Northeast Notebook. I’m Molly Anderson. Artificial intelligence is creeping into classrooms around the nation. And some schools that tried to distance themselves from the technology have received overhead threats.

Kelly Clancy: Google is trying to bully every school in this country into saying either you accept AI or we’ll take away your right to do Google searches.

Molly Anderson: Some educators, legislators, parents, and students protested the tech giant's refusal to allow schools to turn off the Gemini AI feature on Google Classroom.

Kathleen Moore: Children are not going to learn math if they can just get the answers. They’re not going to master writing if something else will do the writing for them.

Molly Anderson: And, at least for now, it seems Google is backing down. But there are still a lot of questions about the future of learning in the artificial intelligence era. If you've never used Google Classroom, think of it as a suite of online tools that teachers and students can use for things like calendar planning, communication, and assignments. But, over the summer, Google tossed a new product into its classroom toolbox: Gemini AI. Kathleen Moore, education reporter at the Times Union in Albany, explains:

Kathleen Moore: So, in August, without telling school districts, Google turned on Gemini, which is the name of its AI bot, in all Google Classrooms. So, all these kids come to school, they turn on their Google Classroom, and there’s a bot there offering to help them write things, offering to give them answers to their math questions.

Molly Anderson: But shortly into the new school year, some teachers and parents were alarmed by their students' classrooms being guided, at least in part, by an AI chatbot. Many teachers tried to turn it off.

Kathleen Moore: But they, in some cases, couldn’t. They were having trouble, they were asking for technical assistance. And Google just wouldn’t help them. According to school districts, they just kept being told, “No, we’re not going to help you turn this off.”

Molly Anderson: This issue played out in schools across the country. But, in some places, educators were able to find the "off switch" for Gemini AI. And Google wasn't happy.

Kathleen Moore: So, on election day, Google responded to the fact that Gemini was being turned off in lots of places by saying, “Hey, if you turn off Gemini, we’re turning off search as well.”

Molly Anderson: Of course, there are other search engine options out there: DuckDuckGo, Yahoo, and Bing to name a few. Some have made a selling point for users to enable or disable their AI features, but Google is already built into many schools’ electronic devices.

Kathleen Moore: But a lot of these Chromebooks are Google Chromebooks. They’ve been set up to run Google.

Molly Anderson: And that left some schools feeling like they had to make a choice.

Kathleen Moore: Do we want Google search, or do we want to get rid of AI? So, Albany for example, Albany School District decided, you know what, we don’t want AI, we’ll give up Google search.

Molly Anderson: But then suddenly, on the same day that Google gave schools an ultimatum, they retreated.

Kathleen Moore: Google posted on X, which used to be Twitter. And they were like, “Okay, alright. Actually, we’ll let you guys turn off any one piece that you want.”

Molly Anderson: So, what changed their mind?

Kathleen Moore: New York City and LA are the biggest school districts in terms of number of students, in the whole country. And both of them had decided prior to this announcement from Google, that they were getting rid of AI for at least a while, while they reconsider, because it’s just such a tempting tool to cheat. Children are not going to learn math if they can just get the answers. They’re not going to master writing if something else will do the writing for them.

Molly Anderson: And while cheating is a real concern for students who have access to AI, there are other risks that it poses to children.

Kelly Clancy: AI is really bad for kids as they’re learning. It’s bad for their cognitive development, it’s bad because it exposes them to all sorts of different things.

Molly Anderson: Kelly Clancy is a mom of three kids in New York City and one of the organizers and founders of the coalition for an AI moratorium in New York City Public Schools. She told me about a recent instance where AI posed a life-threatening risk for one student in North Carolina.

Kelly Clancy: The other thing that happened was a lawsuit was filed where a 13-year-old girl named Emma was using Google to do her homework. And, it lured her into these conversations with Gemini. And, by the end of it, her mom logged in to watch her write her suicide note on her school Chromebook with Gemini.

Molly Anderson: According to reporting in WIRED on the incident in North Carolina, an alert was sent by a third-party software to the phone of a former counselor at the school. That ex-employee notified a current staff member at the school who then notified the girl’s mother. But this scenario is reflective of how AI interacts with students at large. Kelly Clancy wanted to see for herself how the AI on her 12-year-old son’s school computer would behave in an interaction with him.

Kelly Clancy: He logged into Google Classroom through his school profile. And because he is 12, he typed in “AI sucks.” And then instead of it coming up with like, search results, right, which is what you would expect, it kicked him immediately into a chatbot mode. And it said, “I’m listening, I’m here to listen. I hear you, I understand that this is a really confusing time.” And so, all of a sudden, my son, who thought he was Googling things, right? He thought he was just doing a search, instead was just drawn into a conversation with this chatbot, which is completely developmentally inappropriate, it’s damaging to kids.

Molly Anderson: And then Kelly noticed something else.

Kelly Clancy: And when he clicks the history, it suppresses the history. And so what that means is that no parent, no teacher, no concerned school administrator can see what any of the conversations that kids are having with Gemini as part of being forced to have access to them through their school devices.

Molly Anderson: The week after Google announced it would leave Gemini AI usage up to schools, Kelly and other parent organizers doubled down on their stance. They protested right in front of Google’s New York City headquarters.

Kelly Clancy: We had a rally, and there were parents there, we had elected officials there, so Senator Gounardes came out.

Molly Anderson: Senator Andrew Gounardes, a Democrat from Brooklyn, is the sponsor of the ‘Fostering Optimal Classroom Use of Screens’ Act. The FOCUS Act is intended to limit the use of internet-powered devices in schools and put analog teaching methods first. And it wasn't just in New York. People gathered in Boston, Chicago, Boulder, Portland, Los Angeles, and Durham, North Carolina to protest Google AI in classrooms.

Kelly Clancy: There’s a huge group of high schoolers who have started to organize with us against AI. And all of them are like, “We want nothing to do with AI.”

Molly Anderson: Some students are actually saying that in some cases, it’s the teachers, not the students, who are using AI in the classroom.

Kelly Clancy: Their teachers are using it for grading, their teachers are using it for lesson-planning, their teachers are putting up slides that are full of AI slop. And so when we talk to both my kids and then kids across the city, we’re finding that what they actually want is more protections against AI in the classroom.

Molly Anderson: And when it comes to AI in schools, Times Union reporter Kathleen Moore thinks the technology has snowballed into something too big for its own good.

Kathleen Moore: I remember back when you had to spell everything correctly to find something in search, right? I remember when you had to memorize people’s exact website and type it in perfectly, or you would never, you would never find it. And Google came into that space and created this much more, let’s call it user-friendly, system. Google also monetized that, you know?

Molly Anderson: And Kelly Clancy sees this tension between schools and large corporations like Google, as an opportunity to invest in physical media and actual humans that can help students with research.

Kelly Clancy: I think this is an exciting moment to imagine how we can wean ourselves off of Google and instead look to, uh, hiring more librarians, making sure that kids read whole books. And, you know, a classroom where the relationship between teachers and students is at the center of how they learn.

Molly Anderson: WAMC reached out to Google for a comment on the company’s decision to leave Gemini AI usage up to schools. The company responded in part with, quote, “We hear parents’ concerns about students using AI to shortcut learning […] Gemini app, Gemini Notebook and Search will be off by default until schools decide which services to enable.” They also said, quote, “To improve Search for the classroom, we’re starting to pilot Guided Learning capabilities in Search this month to walk students step-by-step through a range of complex problems, instead of just giving quick answers.”

Northeast Notebook is a production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It was produced by me, Molly Anderson. Our Executive Producer is Lucas Willard. Our editor is Diane DeVore. Music by Eduardo Rivera. Consider subscribing to Northeast Notebook wherever you get your podcasts. And if you like the show, take a second to rate and review. It really does help others find us. Thanks for listening.

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