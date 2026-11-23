People working to fight hunger say the people they serve have jobs, but they can’t make enough to cover their bills. On today’s episode, we’ll explore the causes leading to food insecurity.

Read the full transcript below:

Lucas Willard: This is WAMC’s Northeast Notebook. I’m Lucas Willard. The holidays are approaching. And families across the region are in need.

Bill Fioravanti: The people we serve are employed. They're just can't earn enough and make enough in order to cover their bills.

Lucas Willard: Those working on the ground to fight hunger are seeing an increased demand on food pantries and other charitable services. On today’s episode, we’ll explore the causes leading to food insecurity.

Katelynn Miner: Prices are going up in the grocery stores, and they have full time jobs. And with the inflation going on in the past couple years that we're seeing, it's their first time to our food pantry or to dinner service. So, we're trying to remove this stigma of what it means to reach out for help.

Lucas Willard: And we’ll learn about some of the people and organizations that are working to fight hunger in the Northeast.

Bill Fioravanti: I think you're seeing more families in poverty. If they have children, they're struggling more. They've got more mouths to feed, and more children to take care of to try and stretch that grocery cart. You're seeing people are spending, boy, you can spend $300, $400 at the grocery store and not fill up your cart.

Lucas Willard: Bill Fioravanti is Executive Vice President for the Hudson Valley and Food Industry & Business Development at the Regional Food Bank. Think of the non-profit as an organization that distributes food to individual food pantries and charities. It serves more than 355,000 meals each month from Rockland County in the Hudson Valley all the way up north to the top of New York state. Bill spoke with WAMC’s Elias Guerra about some of the reasons why there’s more demand for free and donated food this season.

Bill Fioravanti: Everyone talks about diesel gas costs approaching $7 a gallon. That affects food prices and everything else that's transported across the country, but especially food. Especially food that's refrigerated or frozen, even more expensive to transport that. So, it's just further they have to make that meal or that dollar, you know, stretch when you have a family of, especially multiple children. So, it's a great challenge for our families in the region.

Lucas Willard: But high gas and diesel prices are not the only things affecting the cost of food – or what’s leading to increased demand.

Elias Guerra: With the current administration, there's also a lot of changes that are going on. From the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, from the Farm Bill. What are your senses of some of the contributing factors?

Bill Fioravanti: Well, you know I won't get political here, but one of the challenges we are having is some of the decisions that are coming out of the administration. There was a major cut to USDA, which is where we source a lot of our food. The USDA purchases food from manufacturers and farmers and such, and then distributes it through Feeding America, a national association that most food banks like us participate in. So, they are a major source of our food that we distribute to...again, our 400 agency partners in the Hudson Valley and over a thousand in in our full-service area, from the Hudson Valley to Canada.

Lucas Willard: The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, also known as H.R. 1., was signed by President Donald Trump last year. It made significant cuts and changes to federal programs. State Medicaid funds will be reduced by $665 billion through 2034. New work requirements are set to kick in in January. In New York, Governor Hochul announced that New York will delay their enforcement through June 30 of next year, but advocates are still concerned. According to non-partisan research center RAND, states like New York and California, which have moved to expand Medicaid, will see the biggest impact. New York is on track to lose $63 billion. Already, thousands of New Yorkers have been moved off of the state’s Essential Plan health insurance. Natasha Pernicka, CEO of the Food Pantries for the Capital District, says increased health insurance costs combined with reductions in federal food assistance benefits, will have a compound effect.

Natasha Pernicka: Yeah, I mean the H.R. 1. changes have been devastating to the SNAP program, and we're about to see the Medicaid changes roll out. So, we've seen a lot of people losing access to SNAP benefits here in the state of New York. It's thousands of people already. They have changed the work requirements. People should not have to work for food.

Lucas Willard: And, as Bill Fioravanti points out, not everyone who is using food pantries is unemployed.

Bill Fioravanti: Many of the people we serve are employed. They just can't earn enough and make enough in order to cover their bills. They're choosing between paying the bills or putting food on the table.

Lucas Willard: On Saturday, November 21st, WAMC hosted a live special broadcast from the Food Pantries for the Capital District in Albany. Among those who took a turn at the microphone to help shed a light on the realities of hunger was Hayden Schwartz.

Hayden Schwartz: I was working in refugee resettlement when I actually started having to access the food pantries myself, in addition to referring my clients. And because of my disability, it's been kind of hard for me to maintain stable employment.

Lucas Willard: Hayden is a disabled community organizer based in Schenectady. He says his own experiences in hunger led him to now serve on the Schenectady County Food Council, and its Roots to Resilience working group. He’s also a Certified Pollinator Steward. Hayden says there are a lot of misconceptions about hunger.

Hayden Schwartz: Hunger doesn't discriminate or pick and choose who it affects, and if our neighbors are hungry, then it affects all of us. I think that there's a lot of, “It's not affecting me. It's that person over there.” But I think something that people need to understand is that we are all closer to being in the line at the food pantry than we ever are going to be to being a billionaire.

Lucas Willard: Hunger also knows no political or geographical lines. Across the state line in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, the Berkshire Dream Center is just one of several organizations working to feed the public. Like advocates in New York, Berkshire Dream Center Executive Director Pastor Katelynn Miner is also seeing an increased demand for food assistance heading into this holiday season.

Katelynn Miner: And so, a lot of the new people that we serve are people who are working, where prices are going up in the grocery stores, and they have full time jobs. And with the inflation going on in the past couple years that we're seeing, it's their first time to our food pantry or to dinner service. So, we're trying to remove this stigma of what it means to reach out for help and help and have people know there's no shame, there's no, you know, nothing should be tied to that, that we're just here, you know, if you need a blessing and that's OK. So, I mean, to answer that question, I would say a huge increase is the working class, so people coming after work to receive help.

Lucas Willard: Now, I'm sure that's not unique to the Berkshires, but I know the Berkshires as someone who used to live out there and work out there…you have community centers in cities like Pittsfield, and then you also have very rural areas that are more isolated from everyday services and nonprofits and advocates like yourself. What are some of the unique challenges to the Berkshires and rural Western Massachusetts, specifically?

Katelynn Miner: So, I would say accessibility for sure. We do run a mobile food pantry, and we're seeing an increase of requests for us to go to different housing complexes and units to offer the food because transportation is another huge barrier here in the Berkshires, and especially in rural areas. So, that's where we, as a team, are trying to network, and it's a conversation, for sure, that's pretty broad across all the organizations and partners that we work with, so that's a really good point. But it would be accessibility and transportation barriers.

Lucas Willard: At a time when costs are up across the board – from food prices, to gas and diesel, to rents and utilities – hunger is a growing problem for many. And as the cold weather sets in, Katelyn has some advice.

Katelyn Miner: Take time and be available for people. Right now, in this time of year and in this difficult season, if somebody expresses that they need help, it's important for them to know that they are seen, loved, and valued, and to let them know that there is help available to them, so just take time this holiday season. See the person in front of you, and be a hand up to those in need.

Northeast Notebook is a production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. Our editor is Diane Devore. Original music by Eduardo Rivera. I’m Lucas Willard, I produced this episode. If you’d like to hear more Northeast Notebook, you can subscribe to this show as a podcast wherever you listen. And if you leave a rating and a review, it helps others find the show. Thanks for listening.

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