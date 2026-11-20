What does this rediscovery of old formats say about the generation driving the resurgence?

Read the full transcript below:

Sam Dingman: This is WAMC’s Northeast Notebook. I’m Sam Dingman. Two VHS collectors in the Hudson Valley are bringing back the 1990s video store experience...

Guido Sanchez: This is our in-store, rental VHS area...

Sam Dingman: Their store has brought together a community of collectors who are nostalgic for a time when physical media was king...

Josh Schafer: I don't think it's just nostalgia. I think it's an important part of the way we were, as humans.

Sam Dingman: What does this rediscovery of old formats tell us about the generation driving the resurgence?

Lauren Shippen: I do think that there is a particular kind of nostalgia that millennials have, where we recognize that we are hoping for a thing that we are never going to get, but we still had that hope in the first place.

Sam Dingman: In the lobby of the Community Theater, an independent movie house in Catskill, New York, James Carlson is showing me his collection of movies on VHS tapes.

James Carlson: You got your British horror, you got “The Babadook,” you got “Werewolves Within.” You got some Full Moon pictures with Evil Bong, and all that. The director’s cut of “JFK,” “Back to School,” “Messenger of Death,” some Charlie Bronson in there...

Sam Dingman: James is one of several VHS collectors in the lobby tonight – they're here for what’s known as a “tape swap.” You bring movies from your collection you’re willing to sell or trade, in hopes that someone might have something in their collection you’re looking for.

Chad Barrett: There could be something here that could be someone’s holy grail...

Sam Dingman: That’s Chad Barrett. Chad’s holy grail?

Chad Barrett: I’m like a hoarder of a particular movie. I have, like, 400 copies of one VHS movie.

Sam Dingman: What movie?

Chad Barrett: It’s the movie “Angus.”

Sounds from “Angus” Trailer: Narrator: “From the producer of “Cool Runnings” comes a story about fitting in...” Angus: “She’s definitely a babe!” Grandfather: “Talk to her.” Angus: “Grampa, she’s popular!” Narrator: “Or not...” Angus: “Let me go!...”

Chad Barrett: When I was a younger kid, I feel like I was, like, a fat kid? And it’s about the fat kid winning. That’s what the movie is about.

Sam Dingman: So...do you literally have hundreds of copies?

Chad Barrett: Hundreds of copies.

Sam Dingman: Whenever Chad finds a used copy of “Angus” – which, by the way, came out in 1995, and stars George C. Scott and Kathy Bates – he buys it. He told me when he started buying copies, they went for about five dollars. Now, they go for more like twenty.

Sam to Chad: You’re single-handedly driving up the value of this movie.

Chad Barrett: I am responsible for that!

Guido Sanchez: This is our in-store rental VHS area...

Sam Dingman: In a basement room under the lobby where the tape swap was taking place, Guido Sanchez is giving me a tour of Sleepover Trading Company.

Guido Sanchez: We wanted to create the aisles, and give the experience of the hand-written genre signs, and being able to browse the shelves...

Sam Dingman: Guido and his husband Rob Ribar started Sleepover Trading Company back in 2023. It’s a full-service video store like the ones that used to rent “Angus” back in the 90’s. Walking in feels like stepping back in time. There are rows and rows of tapes on shelves, chunky Sony Trinitron TV’s playing grainy footage from rom-coms and horror movies. The whole place is bathed in pink and purple fluorescent light. It’s a throwback to the places Guido and Rob spent countless hours as teenagers.

Rob Ribar: Being the weird kid – and ultimately, years later, realizing I was the weird gay kid – my best friend and I would spend every Friday, Saturday going to the video store. I think I always had that affinity for video stores and them being this safe place – this haven, really, for me.

Sam Dingman: When Guido and Rob met, they figured out pretty quickly that they were both collectors.

Guido Sanchez: You want to own something that’s going to connect you to that experience.

Sam Dingman: Guido says that’s a big part of the reason they opened Sleepover Trading Company, and started organizing the tape swaps. They know that for people like them, VHS tapes are more than just movies.

Josh Schafer: I don’t just think it’s nostalgia. I think it was an important part of the way we were as humans.

Sam Dingman: Josh Schafer is the founder and self-described “main brain” of the website lunchmeatVHS.com. Its tagline: “Your number one destination for the appreciation, celebration and preservation of VHS and video store culture!” Lunchmeat is legendary in the world of VHS collectors – especially for their special edition releases of niche horror movies like “Blood Kaleidoscope,” “Splatter University,” and “Bathtub Shark Attack.” Josh told me that back in the 90s, like Rob from Sleepover, he would spend his whole week looking forward to Friday night, when he and his family would go to the video store.

Josh Schafer: Videos were special because you couldn’t really watch movies all the time. You didn’t have a screen in front of your face all the time. So, sitting down in front of the television for an hour and thirty minutes felt special – it felt cool. It felt like an experience. The experiential part of watching physical media and renting movies is part of us growing up.

Sam Dingman: When Josh says “us,” he’s referring specifically to millennials. I’d asked him if he thinks VHS collecting is a particularly millennial hobby. And I’d asked him that because, in my admittedly anecdotal experience, it seemed to me that everybody at the Sleepover tape swap was in their mid-thirties or early forties – including Rob and Guido, the founders of Sleepover. Guido said part of the inspiration for Sleepover was reclaiming a sense of agency when it comes to picking a movie. Resisting the inertia of scrolling through streaming platforms, and instead perusing a shelf of tapes.

Guido Sanchez: I wanted that experience - of not being able to decide, and using the objects to help me decide. Millennials aren’t the only ones who remember the video store era, of course. But we – yes, guilty as charged - are the only ones who were on the precipice of adulthood when physical media started to recede. Which means that for a lot of us, it feels like a loss. Speaking of stuff from the 90s, it turns out that the French philosopher Jacques Derrida coined a term in 1993 that really captures this sense of millennial melancholy. The term is “hauntology.”

Lauren Shippen: Which is a mix of, like, “ontology” and “haunting...”

Sam Dingman: That’s audio fiction artist Lauren Shippen. She’s the one who introduced me to the idea of hauntology.

Lauren Shippen: My definition is that it’s nostalgia for a future that you never got.

Sam Dingman: Lauren has been thinking about this concept a lot recently – she's working on a new audio drama called “Phantom Pulse,” set in 1998. It’s about a group of high school friends who have a band. One night, they’re in the middle of a show, and they all get electrocuted and gain the ability to see ghosts.

Lauren Shippen: And one of the big themes that I’m going for with “Phantom Pulse” is this idea of sort of a catastrophic life event de-railing your young adulthood.

Sam Dingman: That, Lauren says, is something a lot of millennials can relate to.

Lauren Shippen: I do think that there is something interesting that happened for folks who were born and came of age in the '80s, '90s, 2000s, which is that we still had the illusion of childhood, right? And sort of the promise of this future that we were going to inherit from the older generation. And then, of course, between 9/11, and the 2008 financial crash, and all...all of it, that future was kind of stripped away.

Sam Dingman: There’s a lot of research that backs up what Lauren’s talking about. To give just one example: ninety percent of baby-boomers earned more than their parents by the time they were thirty. For millennials, that’s only true for fifty percent.

Lauren Shippen: I do think that there is a particular kind of nostalgia that millennials have, where we recognize that we are hoping for a thing that we are simply never going to get, but we still had that hope in the first place. And I think that creates this really interesting tension, and this desire to go back to a time when the path ahead of us was more clear.

Sam Dingman: Back at the tape swap, Jay McCarton is wearing a hat that says VHS. He’s got a big selection of tapes on display, with price tags. But he says he’s really just there to reminisce with fellow collectors.

Jay McCarton: The VHS tapes are $2, but they’re really not. If you come in here and you have a conversation with me, and we talk VHS tapes, and we talk about old video stores or something like that, if that drives something in your head, and you’re like, “Oh my God, I love this movie!” please take it home with you. I’m not here to make money, I’m here to have conversations and talk about the old days. The glory days, I guess, is what you want to call them.

Sam Dingman: Later, I ask Josh, the founder of Lunchmeat, what comes to mind when he thinks about the glory days.

Josh Schafer: You know, I remember this moment, riding my bike, standing up on the pedals, and standing flat. And just gliding through. And it was fall, and the leaves were brown. And I was riding home to watch movies, and eat dinner, and hang out with my family. You know, and I didn’t have anything to worry about. It was Friday, night, Saturday, and Sunday…and I remember thinking that, like, I had it made. That this was a good life.

Sam Dingman: Northeast Notebook is a production of WAMC. This episode was produced by me, Sam Dingman. Our executive producer is Lucas Willard. Our editor is Diane DeVore. Original music by Eduardo Rivera. If you like the show, make sure to follow us, and leave a review, wherever you’re listening. Thanks for tuning in.

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