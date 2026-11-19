Proposed legislation in New York would penalize companies that post jobs they aren’t actually hiring for.

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Molly Anderson: This is Northeast Notebook. I'm Molly Anderson. The job search. Just the thought of it can send shivers down the spine of a job seeker.

Tabetha Angus: There are so many people looking right now. Honestly, I think employers might be a little overwhelmed, and I know the screening process can take a lot of time.

Molly Anderson: You spend hours entering your job experience into an online form, and you might get a response that could eventually land you an interview. But beware of listings that can throw your job search off the rails: ghost jobs.

Jonathan Jacobson: Ghost jobs are fake jobs - jobs that employers had no intention of filling.

Molly Anderson: Proposed legislation in New York would penalize companies that post jobs they aren't actually hiring for.

Larry Rulison: It could get very expensive for a company if they had a lot of violations.

Molly Anderson: So how do applicants avoid being spooked?

Tabetha Angus: This is a really big turnout. I wasn't expecting all these people, but I'm glad to be here and glad for the opportunities.

Molly Anderson: It's a Saturday morning at the Albany Job Fair at The Empire State Plaza. Dozens of job seekers are collecting brochures as they walk from table to table, meeting recruiters and company reps. Tabetha Angus is one of them. She has a job in office administration, but she's looking for something new.

Tabetha Angus: Somewhere along the same lines, but with some place that has a little more growth, some place where I can grow, maybe move up a little bit.

Molly Anderson: And though the people at this job fair had different levels of experience and employment history, they're all up against a phenomenon that has cropped up in the last decade or so that's complicating an already tricky labor market.

Jonathan Jacobson: Well, we received complaints, and a lot of it anecdotally, and then we did some research about people applying for jobs and never hearing anything, and then finding out later that they're ghost jobs.

Molly Anderson: Jonathan Jacobson is the New York State Assemblyman from Newburgh who's sponsoring the legislation that would protect job applicants.

Jonathan Jacobson: Ghost jobs are fake jobs - jobs that employers had no intention of filling.

Molly Anderson: Assemblyman Jacobson, who represents District 104, cited a recent survey from the career site Resume Builder that shows 40% of companies admitted to posting a fake job listing in 2024. But why? Why would companies do that?

Jonathan Jacobson: There's a competition for employees. And even those employers who do not need to hire anybody, those employers want to be seen as busy, they want to be seen as cutting edge. So, they feel that it looks better for them to be posting for jobs, even if they have no intention to fill it.

Molly Anderson: Jacobson says they collect resumes and bank them for a hire they plan on making another time. Or they might post a job, fill the role, but then leave the post up, either accidentally or intentionally. And it's frustrating for job seekers.

Jonathan Jacobson: The only thing worse than being turned down for a job after an interview is wasting time applying for a job when you later discover that the job did not exist at all.

Molly Anderson: So how do you spot a ghost job? Larry Rulison, a business reporter who has covered the issue for the Times Union in Albany, has a few pointers.

Larry Rulison: I get the sense that if the link appears very old, or the location isn’t where it originally said, I find that a lot of times it'll say like, “Job opening for Plug Power in Latham.” And you go and you look, it's actually not at that location. It's at some location in like, Ohio. They seem to hang around forever, right?

Molly Anderson: And Assemblyman Jacobson says a lot of these job postings don't disclose how long they've been up for.

Jonathan Jacobson: If you see that a job is being advertised for six, eight, twelve months at a time, that's a giveaway. But of course, people don't know that because they do not apply on day one when the job is posted, or they don't see it. They might see it seven, eight months down the line and wouldn't know.

Molly Anderson: And when it comes to ghost jobs, Larry can speak from experience.

Larry Rulison: I have come across these ghost jobs myself, just because I was looking for part-time work on the weekends. I mean, I didn't get anything. But I did find that, I'd say 99% of the part-time jobs I looked at, they weren't open anymore. You know, they didn’t really exist at all. It’s very disappointing and very discouraging. Especially when the economy is kind of shaky. Especially for average Americans, you know, with inflation and high gas prices and everything. I mean, people are struggling.

Molly Anderson: Currently, there is no legislation in place that establishes penalties for companies who post ghost jobs or leave up posts for roles that have already been filled. But Assemblyman Jacobson says his bill would change that.

Jonathan Jacobson: It would be $2,500 for each post, and this fine would continue and double every 30 days. Also, the bill requires that employers take down jobs that they have posted once it is filled.

Molly Anderson: Jacobson's bill also requires companies to use specific language on job postings, including their time frame for when they plan to fill a job, and full disclosure if they are only seeking to collect resumes for a future opening. And these guidelines would apply to third-party posting entities like Indeed or LinkedIn. Times Union reporter Larry Rulison spoke to one local recruitment firm who said there's more at stake for companies that post ghost jobs than the possibility of a fine.

Larry Rulison: It can be reputational damage to the firm.

Molly Anderson: But more than saving large companies from reputational ruin, the proposed regulation is meant to lessen job search fatigue for the average person.

Larry Rulison: I think people do give up because, first they go, “Oh my God, there's so much opportunity here. It's going to be like shooting fish in a barrel.” You know, updating your resume, finding the right spots. I mean, if you work on a platform like Indeed, they sort of have this AI platform where it tries to find jobs for you, so it's sending them to you, even.

Molly Anderson: The number of misleading posts on job search platforms has turned some off of using them at all. One woman at the job fair told me she was looking to transition out of her current job into something “non-technical.” But her experience with job hunting online is likely one that many can relate to. She uploads her resume to a platform like LinkedIn or Indeed, and it's automatically rejected if it doesn't align with the description on a job posting. When I asked her about ghost jobs, she didn't know what I was referring to, but once I explained, she said she had experienced it before. In fact, she said she doesn't bother with third-party job sites at all. Instead, she goes directly to a company's website.

But jumping through all those hoops takes time, and not everyone has the time that's necessary to apply to jobs that might not even exist. Like one woman I spoke to from Brooklyn, New York. She just had a child, and she finds it difficult to juggle the job search and attending to her duties as a new parent. Or Ray Rosenblum from Colony, who's in his 60s and in the middle of a career transition.

Ray Rosenblum: Well, I got a little sidetracked taking care of some family issues, and so this is really a foray into my opportunities. It's a little daunting, to be honest, but I'm trying to look at the exciting parts.

Molly Anderson: That optimism might be enough for some, but others think this is only the beginning of the road for false jobs.

Jonathan Jacobson: As you have AI, and as it becomes more difficult to to apply for certain jobs, it's that phony jobs, these ghost jobs, will be even more problematic. Which is why we need this bill to be signed into law.

Molly Anderson: WAMC reached out to Indeed for comment on how they regulate ghost job postings on their platform. The company responded in part with the following: “Every listing must represent a real, active opening with a legitimate employer. If a posting lacks a genuine intent to hire, we remove it.”

Northeast Notebook is a production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It was produced by me, Molly Anderson. Our executive producer is Lucas Willard. Our editor is Diane DeVore. Music by Eduardo Rivera. Consider subscribing to Northeast Notebook wherever you get your podcasts. And if you like the show, take a second to rate and review. It really does help others find us. Thanks for listening.

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