Selena Simmons Duffin, a health policy correspondent for NPR, says the federal government is making it clear that any hospital that participates in gender-affirming care is going to be investigated by the FBI and have its coding audited.

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Annie Bennett: This is Northeast Notebook from WAMC. I'm Annie Bennett.

Selena Simmons Duffin: I've even heard from executives, who work at hospitals that have made the decision to quietly shutter their gender programs, that the fear of this rule is what drove that decision.

Annie Bennett: A disagreement is playing out in court right now between more than 20 states and the federal government over access to gender-affirming care. States including New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey are suing the Trump administration over a new rule. It prohibits federal dollars from being used for gender-affirming care for people younger than 18.

Stevie Gibson: Every time I get a surgery, I do feel better about my life, but there's these major hurdles that are always related to healthcare.

Annie Bennett: Healthcare providers are also trying to navigate increasingly conflicting state and federal laws that dictate who should have their care covered by insurance, or even offered at all.

Stevie Gibson: I would go to sleep every night and just pray that I would, like, wake up a girl.

Annie Bennett: Stevie Gibson is a 34-year-old software developer who lives in Albany. She's also a trans woman who has been navigating gender affirming care in New York.

Stevie Gibson: Every time I have these procedures, I have to actually just stop for a bit, and take a step back, and say like, "What is realistically going to occur in the next few years?"

Annie Bennett: Stevie has had multiple procedures since starting to transition in 2023. So far, she's paid for all of them out of pocket, which is totaling to about $150,000. According to the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, state-regulated insurance plans must provide, quote, "medically necessary treatments for gender dysphoria," end quote. But since the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has blocked federal money from being used for transgender youth, the rules have gotten really confusing. And it's not just patients who are asking questions, either. It's hospitals and providers, too. And that's due, in part, to a lot of policies that have been proposed, but not actually implemented. It's all a little messy, so to help explain, I reached out to Selena Simmons Duffin, a health policy correspondent for NPR.

Selena Simmons Duffin: The nuclear option is a rule that says, “If you, as a hospital, provide gender-affirming care to anyone, you can lose access to Medicare and Medicaid.” Which, for most hospitals, means you're dead meat. But it's in this very strange limbo right now where hospitals have to kind of imagine that it could come down at any moment, and if it did, and they still had a gender affirming care program for youth, they would be in big trouble. But at the same time, there's not even a rule to challenge legally because it hasn't been finalized.

Annie Bennett: As Selena explains, Stevie is likely experiencing an overabundance of caution from hospitals. And even though HHS policies are directed primarily at youth care, Selena says that it sets a precedent that could potentially impact trans adults.

Selena Simmons Duffin: If the logic is that this isn't, you know, reasonable care, then anything of these efforts that succeeds could pretty easily be extended beyond youth. You are seeing some state efforts in that direction to say, “No government dollars can be used for this care no matter who you are or how old you are.” I've even heard from executives, who work at hospitals that have made the decision to quietly shutter their gender programs, that the fear of this rule is what drove that decision. I think that adults that rely on federal health programs probably are nervous and probably should be nervous, unless you see the Trump administration scale back on its aggressiveness on this issue.

Annie Bennett: What Selena is saying here about healthcare options becoming more limited, and Medicaid and Medicare being reworked, Stevie was also hearing all of this while she was going through her consultation for her facial feminization surgery.

Stevie Gibson: But my concern was that if this becomes a thing, where gender affirming care is banned for insurance, that these boutique clinics would just be like, "Well, it's not profitable for me to even offer these services anymore." I was seeing posts all over Reddit about peoples’ surgeries getting canceled, and I was like, "Okay, it's now or never. I have to commit to this, like, now." And you have to pay ahead of time if you're not using insurance. So I liquidated my personal portfolio, my retirement account, my health savings account, and I put the rest on credit. And that was it. This could've been a really amazing, groundbreaking thing in my life. But once the dust settled, I was left with the realization that I had just gone from being fairly financially set to being $20,000 in debt. And everything I had made in my entire life was gone.

Annie Bennett: Now, Stevie will be the first to say there were things they could've done differently. But she tells me it would have required a level of insurance expertise beyond what most people feel like they could navigate. She did try to go through insurance for one procedure but ended up still having to pay out of pocket.

Stevie Gibson: The hair transplant surgery. The surgery exists as essentially a service for cis men to get hair. Because of that, they're billed as cosmetic. And they could bill it as gender-affirming care, but they just don't know to, because 99% of the people going through their clinic are not trans. So, I didn't inform them that they should use this specific number. So now I have to take this thing and go to my insurance.

Annie Bennett: Stevie knows that there are some people who will simply never understand her gender dysphoria, or as she tells me, what would lead to someone feeling like they had to transition.

Stevie Gibson: To me, it's really obvious. If you had a broken foot and you had to walk up a staircase, you wouldn't have a crowd of people that you're blocking and they would be like, "Why don't you just walk up?" Like, "What is the problem?" But this thing that is in your head that governs every aspect of your lived experience, gender dysphoria is such a visceral feeling that, if you believe functionally that I am experiencing a thing that I label as gender dysphoria, and you take at my word that it is so inhibiting to my ability to thrive as a person that I want to die, then you might consider it just as important as if someone has a physical life-threatening illness.

Selena Simmons Duffin: And you have families and patients demanding that their rights are respected. And then you have a federal government that is really making clear that any hospital that participates in this care is going to be investigated by the FBI, is going to, you know, have its coding audited...

Annie Bennett: Selena, from NPR, walked me through how the federal government has steadily been working to thwart access to transgender care over the last two years.

Selena Simmons Duffin: It's going to use whatever oversight powers it has to make life miserable for those hospitals. Unfortunately, the federal government has discretion when it comes to using its oversight powers. So right now, it's using its oversight powers on hospitals that provide this care for patient data and any employee who worked in this unit…

Annie Bennett: She told me that a report by the Department of Health and Human Services called "Wolves in White Coats" put hospitals on notice. It alleges widespread billing fraud by doctors in order to profit off of gender-affirming care.

Selena Simmons Duffin: It's just a really sketchy, incomplete argument. We're talking about youth - the bulk of what they receive are hormones, which cost very little. Sometimes, you know, doctors have discretion about how they code things.

Annie Bennett: But on the other side of this issue, the difficulties that Stevie experienced with billing are not isolated incidents. A report in the Journal of Social Science & Medicine back in 2025 interviewed transmasculine patients, and the researchers found that, quote, "Participants reported insurance denials for gender-affirming care, as well as challenges with prior-authorization requirements, letter requirements, restrictive formulary lists and other challenges that complicated and/or barred access to care."

Stevie Gibson: It all really comes down to: every time I get a surgery, or as my transition progresses, I do feel better about my life, but there are these major hurdles that are always related to healthcare that just, like, slam me in the face and remind me that my transition in a more kind society, all the things I want could have happened already. But I'm gonna have to do them in chunks over the next decade because there are these weird, silly forces in the way that limit my progress.

Annie Bennett: Northeast Notebook is a production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. Our executive producer is Lucas Willard and our editor is Diane DeVore. Original music by Eduardo Rivera. Consider subscribing to Northeast Notebook wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was hosted and produced by me, Annie Bennett. Thank you for listening.

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