With wildfires raging across New York and volunteer firefighter ranks dwindling, what needs to change and how is this impacting communities?

Read the full transcript below:

Annie Bennett: This is Northeast Notebook from WAMC. I'm Annie Bennett.

Robert White: It's not just us; it's statewide, it's countrywide.

Annie Bennett: Nearly half of New York state’s population is served by volunteer firefighters. But these days, people have less time for unpaid labor. And many of the Old Guard are aging out.

Josh Durso: They're dealing with the fact that, you know, people have less time, multiple jobs, childcare is really expensive.

Annie Bennett: Now, with wildfires raging across New York and volunteer firefighter ranks dwindling, what needs to change and how is this impacting communities?

Comedian at Brew Ha Ha comedy show: Three days to go fourteen hours…what is this, the Oregon Trail? Why is this going so slow?

Annie Bennett: It's Saturday night at the Altamont Fire Department and it is packed for the "Brew Ha Ha" comedy show, an annual fundraiser for their volunteer firefighters.

Comedian: This is how "Hotel California" was written. Don Henley, from the "Eagles..."

Michelle Coons: Oh, we come every year. It's fabulous...

Annie Bennett: Michelle and Bill Coons are high school sweethearts.

Michelle Coons: He was a volunteer fireman for years, so we try to sponsor different volunteer fire departments in Guilderland.

Annie Bennett: Michelle excitedly told us that her husband started volunteering when he was just 18 years old.

Bill Coons: Yep, I ended as chief and president.

Annie to Bill: You just liked it?

Bill Coons: Yeah. It was good!

Annie Bennett: Bill is one of the Old Guard: A family man who's still doing what he can to support the community's first responders. But, like many other places, Altamont is facing a shortage of firefighters willing to answer the call. Jenny Lee is a professor at Pratt Institute but when she's not in Brooklyn, she volunteers at the Claryville Fire Department in Ulster County, New York.



Jenny Lee: It is an aging population that's in the volunteer fire service. People work longer and have less predictable hours, and they're often far from home, so it's a time issue. The younger people have childcare, eldercare, and household demands that compete with volunteering. And the training regimen has increased substantially.

Annie Bennett: Back at the fundraiser, Altamont Fire Chief Paul Miller is standing behind the raffle table. As the comedy show concludes, he reflects on the amount of time that he spends at the station, or out responding to emergencies.

Paul Miller: It depends on the week. Sometimes it's as few as four or five, sometimes it's more like 50 to 60. I have a full-time job. You find a way to balance it all.

Annie Bennett: Chief Miller says he loves the excitement of his role. But the fact is, many volunteers spend long hours away from home in order to protect their communities.

Josh Durso: They're dealing with the fact that, you know, people have less time, multiple jobs, childcare is really expensive, so a lot of families are just, you know, doing it themselves.

Annie Bennett: Josh Durso is the Vice President and the Publisher of Fingerlakes1.com. He was part of a team that investigated firefighter shortages in central New York over the summer.

Josh Durso: You've also got the reality now that since the pandemic, a lot of people work further from home because they can. So maybe they're commuting twice a week, 40, 50, 60 miles away. We see that a lot here in the Finger Lakes, in central New York. So, you know, can you be a reliable first responder if two days a week you're just completely out of the mix, not able to get back to your community? And then also, this is the thing that when you talk to first responders, they really focus on this: the commitment has grown. So, there are more types of calls, there is a lot more training, and ultimately more responsibility to be spread across fewer numbers of first responders. So, it's not just a sign up and show up to maybe, like, two or three calls a week situation like it was, like a lot of them describe it being 30 or 40 years ago. Now it's like having a really robust second job if you are a first responder in some of these communities that rely fully on volunteer forces.

Annie Bennett: The Association of Fire Districts of the State of New York writes that over three-quarters of departments have reported a decline in volunteers. Ironically, from 1997 to 2020, there was also a 29% increase in the need for emergency response. Robert White is president of the Altamont fire department. He told WAMC that response times are increasing because of low personnel. Even a few minutes can make a big difference when someone's house is on fire. White says that they have tried different recruitment initiatives but with little success.

Robert White: We hold our fundraisers; we do our open houses. I mean, we try and recruit that way and there's no one out there. I mean, if anybody was going to volunteer, they would've filled an application out, so, uh...

Annie Bennett: Josh, from Fingerlakes1, agrees, and thinks the issue may be more structural than situational.

Josh Durso: Once you start to talk to the people and you see the numbers, it becomes pretty clear that even if, you know, every department added two, three, four volunteers, you'd still have a lot of these problems. There's a lot of change that has to happen.

Annie Bennett: One way that some New Yorkers are trying to make those structural changes is through legislation.

Josh Durso: There's the attempt to try and come up with more money to pay individual firefighters, uh, first responders, for certain types of calls or standby assignments, which on paper, you know, sounds really good. It would also allow for travel reimbursement. But when you zoom out, obviously we all know that, that this is much more than a $15 million problem when you're looking across all of New York State.

Annie Bennett: Now, that proposal is stalled in the legislature but there have been successful efforts to compensate volunteers. Each responder, for example, is certified in different aspects of the job. So, you can choose to be trained in exterior fires or interior breathing methods, etc. New York Governor Kathy Hochul authorized a training stipend program in 2024. That offers reimbursement for people who complete some of those foundational courses. Last year, "wildland fire suppression" was added to the training that's eligible for reimbursement. The Sun Community News, in Northern New York, reported that the program's expansion into wilderness topics was in direct response to an increase in wildfires. And officials hope that encouraging this training more will help grow the state's manpower during these incidents. In October, forest rangers tackling a fire in Berlin relied on help from 15 fire departments in New York and Massachusetts to contain the blaze. Besides training stipends, an increase in tax credits has also passed. Jenny Lee, who volunteers in Ulster County, used to make $200 from tax credits, but now it's gone up to $800. And, since she volunteers with her husband, together they've been able to get $1600 from the new tax credit program. But Jenny says that in order to fix the volunteer shortage, a lot more must be done.

Jenny Lee: From my point of view, departments need to offer more ways to serve and make volunteering sustainable. A healthy department, you know, one that's sustainable, needs people with different skills and levels of availability.

Annie Bennett: Robert White, president of the Altamont Firefighters, tells me that even though the compensation may be different, the commitment feels the same.

Robert White: A volunteer department versus paid - we all do the same job, we do the same work, and we don't get half as much credit as they do.

Annie Bennett: In order to help each other out, and make up for some of those low numbers, mutual aid with surrounding towns is crucial for emergency responders.

Josh Durso: Neighboring departments are taking on more calls and costs outside of their own boundaries.

Jenny Lee: As far as I can tell, we don't have any paid departments. Perhaps in Kingston, I'm not sure. But we have mutual aid companies, and they're usually dispatched with us. We don't have EMS services, so we count on their ambulance service.

Annie Bennett: Without a solution soon, it seems the shortage will continue to grow and small New York communities may face the consequences of fewer firefighters.

Jenny Lee: The calls usually come when you're in the middle of cooking dinner, 3 o’clock in the morning, during a snowstorm. It just feels that way. So, you just kind of, you know, get up, drop everything. Every single piece of help counts, you know?

Annie Bennett: Northeast Notebook is a production of WAMC: Northeast Public Radio. Our executive producer is Lucas Willard. Our editor is Diane Devore. Original music by Eduardo Rivera. Consider subscribing to Northeast Notebook wherever you get your podcasts. If you did enjoy the show, or hey, even if you didn't, we'd love for you to rate and review. It's just one small way you can support public radio. This episode was hosted and produced by me, Annie Bennett. Thank you for listening.

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