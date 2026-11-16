Plugging a solar panel into a standard outlet could be ideal for apartment dwellers. But the SUNNY Act, which would legalize plug-in solar, hasn’t been signed by Governor Hochul.

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Molly Anderson: This is Northeast Notebook. I’m Molly Anderson. You may remember an episode we did about solar farms. But what about the solar panels you can hang off your balcony and plug into a standard outlet? They could be ideal for apartment dwellers who don't have a roof. But here's the thing: They’re illegal in New York. And the SUNNY Act, or, Solar Up Now New York, which would legalize plug-in solar, hasn't been signed by Governor Hochul.

Rally sound: Say it loud, say it clear! Say it loud, say it clear! We want plug-in solar here! We want plug-in solar here!

Bradley King: If she doesn't sign it, that would be extremely frustrating. And I do know that it's been a few months and the clock is ticking, so I'm curious as to why she hasn't signed it.

Molly Anderson: Residents in Vermont and Connecticut are already using plug-in solar. And some feel like New York is falling behind. Jon Campbell is a reporter for WNYC and Gothamist. He's followed the SUNNY Act since before it was approved by lawmakers in May.

Jon Campbell: This is a bill that would allow these people who don't have the room for, you know, maybe a rooftop solar system or even access to their roof to partake in the benefits of solar energy and renewable energy. And the idea is you have a small solar panel, you plug it into a normal outlet and it generates a certain amount of power, it goes back to the grid. Let’s say you use 10,000 watts of power in a month and you generate 2,000 watts with a plug-in solar panel. Then you’re sending back 2,000 watts on the grid and the idea is then, you know, you would reduce your energy, your net energy consumption by that 2,000.

Molly Anderson: Offsetting your electricity costs with solar is easier if you have a roof, like Jamian Shapiro in Wappingers Falls, New York. He's using both electric heat pumps and rooftop solar panels.

Jamian Shapiro: During the summer months and most of the year, we will see a bill for forty-some dollars a month and that is just to be on the grid. That is a connection fee to be on the grid and be able to send them power and receive power. So, we do net metering, which basically means if we run up an excess of kilowatt hours in the summer time, we can use those in the winter time to pay off what it costs to heat our home.

Molly Anderson: He gave me an estimate of his savings with the setup he has.

Jamian Shapiro: From an electric standpoint, we're probably saving in a year, you know, three to four thousand dollars. And also, there are just the financial barriers. It was a more expensive, almost twofold, as the solar panels, a more expensive install.

Molly Anderson: To help offset the costs of solar installation, homeowners in New York like Jamian can use a statewide incentive program. It's still expensive, but he sees it as a worthy investment down the line.

Jamian Shapiro: We're already seeing, since 2023, almost halfway back with our investments and now what we have saved. We're not leaving anytime soon. So, for us, it made a lot of sense. I think down the road, we're just going to be more and more thankful that we don't pay as much for heat.

Molly Anderson: If the SUNNY Act gets signed, New Yorkers would be able to benefit from photovoltaic panels that generate up to 1200 watts of power.

Jon Campbell: In other states, utility companies have fought bills that are similar to this. In New York, I did reach out to ConEd, Consolidated Edison. That’s the big utility provider in downstate New York, in the New York City area. And they are ok with the bill. They issued a memo of support, they said that it strikes a, quote, "appropriate balance." They say that it aligns with enabling access to these small-scale green energy solutions.

Molly Anderson: And it’s not just New York City residents who are interested in plug-in panels.

Rally sound: Say it loud, say it clear! Say it loud, say it clear! We want plug-in solar here! We want plug-in solar here!

Molly Anderson: What you’re hearing is an October rally by the SUNNY Coalition in Kingston. Residents of the Hudson Valley city and energy advocates gathered outside City Hall to urge Governor Hochul to sign the SUNNY Act. David Chernack, an environmental advocate at Scenic Hudson, pointed to other countries that have committed to plug-in solar with great success.

David Chernack: As we’ve seen in Germany and other places in Europe, more than one million of these systems are already at use. More than one million people have already set up their own plug-in solar panel systems, and that represents over a Gigawatt of power that’s been added to the grid there. And now this year, we’ve seen that more than 10 US states from Utah all the way to Maine have passed bills similar to the SUNNY Act, and following the promise of this technology in Europe and around the world to let people access plug-in solar. And that includes our neighbors in New Jersey and Vermont and Connecticut.

Molly Anderson: Some renters are eyeing their balconies as they await a signature on SUNNY.

Bradley King: We’re very fortunate to have a lot of windows, we have five big, west-facing windows. And we do get a lot of great late-afternoon sunlight, which is kind of why I was like, “Oh, is a solar panel a solution or a possibility here?”

Molly Anderson: Bradley King lives in New York City, and he discovered plug-in solar on a Reddit thread.

Bradley King: I honestly don’t think I’d ever heard of plug-in solar before reading this post, and then Googled it, and looked into it. And, it seemed really cool, and really, not just like, low-maintenance and sort of easy to install, but also seemed like a no-brainer for a place like New York City which has extremely high density and extremely small apartments.

Molly Anderson: Bradley says that plug-in panels have changed his perception of solar.

Bradley King: Typically, my thought - or, everything I knew about solar - is, it is an enormous, up-front capital investment that takes like 15 or 20 years to pay back. And that certainly for a long time, you were doing that because you wanted a greener energy source and not necessarily because you ever expected to have it make economic sense. My very limited understanding is that the calculation on that is changing as solar gets cheaper and more efficient.

Molly Anderson: And when it comes to cost, he says plug-in panels feel relatively approachable.

Bradley King: But if you’re also talking a barrier of entry of like $500 versus $50,000, suddenly I think that changes things. And even if you’re only reducing your electricity bills by $10 a month, say, that starts to make a whole lot more sense for somebody who has $500 to spend.

Molly Anderson: And the rising cost of energy is even more of an incentive for Bradley to hop on the solar train if plug-in panels get the ‘ok’ from Governor Hochul. His apartment is already outfitted with heat pumps.

Bradley King: Which are electric and fairly efficient, but our energy bills are through the roof, especially the past two or three years. So, I think anything we can do to bring that down, collectively especially, is welcome.

Molly Anderson: Many state leaders have weighed in on the ethics of siting solar arrays on farmland, but Gothamist reporter Jon Campbell thinks at-home solar kits should be viewed independently from the political conversation surrounding large-scale solar.

Jon Campbell: You know, you have seen solar energy as a whole become a political issue and it has been a political issue for years. These small-scale installations though, it’s a different thing. I mean we’re not talking about those big, huge farms that you drive past on the road and they just seem to keep going and going and going.

Molly Anderson: At the SUNNY Act rally in Kingston, New York Assembly Member Sarahana Shrestha noted the largely uncontested nature of the legislation.

Sarahana Shrestha: This bill was so uncontroversial, we passed it with so much bipartisan support.

Molly Anderson: And with less than two months left in the year, it’s likely New York residents will have an answer to their SUNNY questions after the winter chill sets in.

Jon Campbell: The governor, every year, Governor Hochul, has left many bills, hundreds of bills until the end of the year. She generally acts on them in bunches in November and December. I’d anticipate you’d see that in the coming weeks or the next month.

Bradley King: If she doesn't sign it, that would be extremely frustrating. And I do know that it's been a few months and the clock is ticking. Balcony solar is clearly not going to solve the energy crisis but, could it be a tiny piece? Maybe.

Molly Anderson: WAMC reached out to Governor Hochul's Office and asked for a comment on whether or not she plans to sign the SUNNY Act. Her office responded with, quote, "The governor will review the legislation."

Northeast Notebook is a production of WAMC Northeast Public Radio. It was produced by me, Molly Anderson. Our Executive Producer is Lucas Willard. Our editor is Diane DeVore. Music by Eduardo Rivera. Consider subscribing to Northeast Notebook wherever you get your podcasts. And if you like the show, take a second to rate and review. It really does help others find us. Thanks for listening.

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