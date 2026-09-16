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Northeast Notebook

Are data centers impacting your electricity bill?

By Molly Anderson
Published September 16, 2026 at 4:11 PM EDT
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Today on Northeast Notebook, New York is revisiting its clean energy goals in the face of increasing power demand. We talked to Marie J. French, an energy reporter for POLITICO New York, about whether data centers are part of the problem.

For a consumer perspective, Patrick Stella, spokesperson for National Grid, told us what exactly you're being charged for on your electricity bill.

And Kevin Lanahan from the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) told us what it's like to manage the power grid these days.

Guests on today's episode:
- Marie J. French, Energy reporter for POLITICO New York
- Patrick Stella, Communications Manager, National Grid
- Kevin Lanahan, Senior Vice President, New York Independent System Operator (NYISO)

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Molly Anderson
Molly Anderson is a producer at WAMC. She comes to us from Michigan Public Radio in Ann Arbor, where she started as a production assistant on their daily news show. Molly graduated from the University of Michigan in 2025 with a degree in English Literature. In her free time, she likes exploring antique stores and reading.
See stories by Molly Anderson