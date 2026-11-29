Albany and Schenectady counties are forming a joint medical examiners office to conduct death investigations.

The exact agreement is still being developed, but under a framework of the agreement, Albany County would appoint Schenectady's Chief Medical Examiner as their own, and the counties would share a total of four death investigators.

The Albany County Legislature's Health Committee approved the proposal in mid-November, and it will now be considered by the full legislature. The Schenectady County Legislature will take up the measure Monday night.

"With the same medical examiner serving both counties, we can standardize how cases are handled and share office management, death investigation and data support,"

Albany County Health Commissioner Kristen Navarette told legislators at a Nov. 19 committee meeting. "We've looked at the caseloads in both counties, and determined that maintaining those functions separately would cost both counties considerably more."

The agreement was made possible after Albany County voters approved a ballot measure to eliminate the county's four elected coroners in this year's election — though county leaders started discussing a potential agreement before the election.

Even if the resource sharing agreement goes through, Albany County will likely spend more money on the Medical Examiner's Office than on the Coroner's Office. Cameron Sagan, a policy staffer for Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, told county legislators in October that McCoy's Office had budgeted an additional $600,000 for the Medical Examiner's Office.

Albany County is working with the coroners to plan the transition and encouraging them to apply to be death investigators, according to Navarette.

Discussions held by Albany County lawmakers also indicated that the resource sharing agreement could expand to include Rensselaer County in the near future.

"Are we still talking about a regional thing down the road after that five years?" County Legislator Patrice Lockart, a Republican, asked at the Nov. 19 hearing. "We've talked about Rensselaer County joining at one time. Is that still kind of the vision?

"I think those discussions continue to be ongoing," Navarette responded. "I think this is a first step for us certainly as a county, and then certainly we're happy to continue those conversations."