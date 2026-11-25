Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill on Tuesday to place a five-year ban on toys powered by AI chatbots.

The Democrat says the law is part of her ongoing efforts to protect kids from unregulated AI technology.

But Hochul's signature on the AI toys bill comes after she vetoed another piece of legislation to regulate AI.

WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with WNYC's Jon Campbell about how Governor Hochul has positioned herself in the debate over the pervasive technology.

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT

Editor's note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Jon Campbell: Yeah, this is a the latest in a in a string of Governor Hochul trying to crack down on AI companies through regulations and laws. In this case, this is a five-year moratorium on chatbot toys for kids – the idea being that that people are very concerned about some of those videos that that show some creepy scenes, quite frankly, where there's maybe a teddy bear with some sort of AI chatbot inside. The governor has painted this as part of her agenda to keep kids safe, but it's also part of her larger agenda to be an AI skeptic, which is something that has come up more recently for the governor. It's something that she certainly played up during her reelection campaign, or at least the closing months of her reelection campaign, with a moratorium on data centers that she implemented, as well. So, this plays into the governor as she her picture that she paints of herself as New York's first mom governor, first grandma governor. You hear her say that over and over and over again, and a bill like this plays into that image that she's projecting to New Yorkers.

Lucas Willard: She's also not as fiercely opposed to AI as maybe some state lawmakers are. I mean, notably when we talk about the data center moratorium, Governor Hochul's executive order that calls for the moratorium of up to one year and safeguards in how these sites are potentially developed, it does not go as far as legislation that was passed by lawmakers during the last session. And then, also, Governor Hochul, at the same time, started this Empire AI initiative, which is a multi-million-dollar coordinated effort across the state to help develop the future of AI technology. How are things going with this Empire AI? What can you tell me about how she sort of approached the technology there?

Jon Campbell: Yeah, the governor is certainly kind of towing the line on a lot of things as it comes to AI, and particularly as AI public sentiment has shifted significantly in in recent months, with various whistleblowers speaking out, and just as concerns over AI continue to grow in in public polling. You mentioned the Empire AI initiative. That's something that the governor launched a couple years ago and has continued to build out. That's a research institute, essentially, at the University of Buffalo to use AI as a public good, to research applications of AI and there's a big supercomputer there to try to build out AI for public good purposes. That was at a time where the governor was more of an AI champion. Over time, over the couple years and the months certainly since then, you've seen the governor try to take on more of the role of skeptic, as I said before. And that has even evolved even in recent months. Back in May, we were talking to the governor about whether or not she needed to do anything more on AI and data centers as lawmakers were starting to push for a moratorium, and she said, "Well, you know, we're not talking about a full-out moratorium here, but there are things that we can do to maybe preserve the rights of communities to get benefits from data centers, et cetera, et cetera." That changed in just a couple months' time when she came out with her own moratorium, and then really aggressively touted that on the campaign trail, but before the end of the year, she has to act on the legislative moratorium that you mentioned. That is tougher. It goes further than the governor's moratorium. It includes smaller data centers, whereas the governor's kind of applies to the more larger mega data centers, I guess you would say. She's got to act on that before the end of the year, and that's something that tech companies are going to be watching very, very closely. They're kind of okay with the governor's moratorium, but they really, really hate the legislature's moratorium. The governor has until the end of this year to decide whether to sign or veto that one.

Lucas Willard: Now, as we speak, we're talking just a day after Governor Hochul actually vetoed an AI-related bill. What can you tell me about this piece of legislation?

Jon Campbell: Yeah, that's right. I mean, this is a bill that would have required accuracy warnings for AI platforms. Some already have it. Like if you use ChatGPT right now, you would get a little warning at the bottom of the screen as you use it that says that sometimes the information is inaccurate and to double check the work. This would have required it for all different platforms, whether it was ChatGPT or Grok or Meta's platform, and that's something that that the governor vetoed. This was a bill sponsored by a pair of lawmakers that actually showed up in hallucinations by Meta's AI that said that they had engaged in sexual harassment and et cetera, et cetera, which had not happened. So, they put in this bill to require this accuracy warning. The governor vetoed it and said it was too much of a one size fits all approach that it would have applied to things that you know like artistic expression and uses of AI where you're not expecting something factual whether it's fictitious or you're intentionally not trying to get a factual answer, and you still get this accuracy warning. And she also raised concerns about First Amendment speech rights that are connected to that, and whether this would run afoul of those. So, she vetoed that bill. That was a disappointment to Assemblymember Clyde Vanel. He's a Queens Democrat who sponsored the bill. He said he's going to try to work with the governor next year to come up with some sort of compromise.

Lucas Willard: And so, Jon, what are you looking for? Has Governor Hochul signaled how she'll continue to act on AI at all? You know, the next legislative session is really only about six weeks away at this point.

Jon Campbell: Well, she was asked about that after signing the chatbot toy moratorium, and she signaled that she's going to have a lot more in her State of the State address. That's something that'll come up in sometime in January, where she lays out her priorities for the year. She certainly seemed to suggest that she'll have more to say about regulating AI. You know, New York did pass an AI regulation bill known as the RAISE Act last year. That was…the governor signed into law, but kind of weakened it a bit before she signed it into law…but she does now say that she's going to be looking at other ways to protect New Yorkers against the possible ills of AI, and she pointed to her State of the State speech as when she's going to lay that out.

Lucas Willard: That's WNYC's Jon Campbell reporting. Jon, thanks so much.

Jon Campbell: Thank you, Lucas.