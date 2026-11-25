Woodstock Elementary School in Woodstock, New York, is scheduled to close after the 2027-2028 school year as schools of all sizes, all over the country, are closing at historic rates.

According to reporting from Sarah Mervosh and Jack Healy in The New York Times, the numbers are striking. Since last year, more than 100 public schools across the country have been slated for closure or consolidation.

The key factors driving this are dropping birth rates and increased school choice. This is happening in small communities and large ones.

"Pittsburgh is preparing to close 12 schools, and Tulsa, Okla. recently voted to close or consolidate 17," According to Mervosh and Healy's reporting. "In Colorado, schools are shuttering in the rich college town of Boulder and next to a mobile-home park outside Denver."

In the Hudson Valley, dozens of schools have closed since 1999.

Last year, the Onteora Central School District - which includes Woodstock and a number of other towns in the western part of the Hudson Valley - put the question of whether to close Woodstock Elementary School to a vote. Like a lot of other public schools, enrollment had been declining - and the Board of Education voted unanimously to close the school after the 2027-2028 school year.

The Onteora Central School District Board of Education's plan is to consolidate students into a centralized public school, in this case Bennett Elementary School, which is about 10 miles west of Woodstock. That would be a K-5 school, and would, under the current plan, eventually expand into a K-12 school in 2028.

A group of parents in Woodstock say they have a different plan. They want to start a brand-new charter school in Woodstock, called the Woodstock Community Charter School of the Catskills.

Tansy Michaud, one of the parents leading that effort called this school "something completely different."

"I wouldn't really frame this as saying that this is in response to Woodstock closing," Michaud said. "I think now at this point we are much more interested in the potential to create something completely different to offer families across the region, Onteora, Kingston, Saugerties, neighboring districts, a school that would be built from the ground ground up to weave the arts and nature and community partnerships into everyday learning."

The idea behind this school is that it would have a regionally-specific curriculum. Charter schools are technically public schools - they're tuition free, and receive public funding, but they are independently operated, and have a lot more flexibility in their programming than public schools.

Michaud said that a lot of families move to Woodstock because they're interested in the community's reputation as a "arts-rich, nature-rich" environment.

Dr. Susan Paynter, a retired educator that helped launch two charter schools has been working with Michaud on this proposed charter school in Woodstock. She described an example of what this might look like from one of the other charter schools she worked with, Unity Charter School in New Jersey.

"One of the children was stung by a bee, and we asked the children, 'What do you think we should do about this log that has a beehive?'" Paynter said. "And the children decided that they would have the trial of the bees, and they appointed a prosecutor, a defense attorney. We had a judge."

The kids, Paynter said, did all this research. They analyzed the danger of bee-stings, the number of children who have bee allergies, they studied the importance of pollinators.

"They determined that the the solution was not to poison the bees, but rather to move the log further from the school, and I think that's just an example of what happens when children are really included in their own learning," Paynter said.

The project is not imminent. Michaud described it as being in the "community outreach phase." They've been encouraging parents to fill out a survey to gauge interest.

"In the first two weeks of public outreach, which the group began in November, at least 70 families with 85 children filled out the group’s nonbinding enrollment interest form," According to Isabella Schoonover's reporting in the Overlook.

Michaud said the idea is that this school would be an attractive option not just for kids in Woodstock, but also surrounding cities and towns like Saugerties and Kingston.

Onteora Central School District Superintendent, Victoria McLaren, said this plan would create added budgetary strain on the public school system.

In New York, public schools get state-funding on a per-pupil basis. The amount varies by district, but the state calculates an amount they think it would cost to educate each student. In Onteora, that's about $22,000. McLaren is saying that by taking students out of the public school system and sending them to this new charter school, the new school would be taking money away from the public schools.

Paynter and Michaud say it's more complicated than that.

"One of the things that most people don't realize when they look at the funding formula is that even though the child would no longer be attending the district school, the district retains a significant portion of the funds that were designated for that child," Paynter said.

Essentially, the charter school would only get a percentage of the allocated money for each student that opts for the charter school. The rest of that money would still go to the district.

Michaud said they're not trying to compete with public education, but rather, trying to offer a different version of it.

"We see this school, this new school that Dr. Paynter and I are proposing, as a way to keep and also attract new young families from across the region, and also to welcome those homeschooling and also private school families back into public education by providing a model that's closer to the reasons why they chose those options in the first place," Michaud said.