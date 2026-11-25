Saratoga Springs is among several Capital Region municipalities facing financial pressure as budget season approaches an end – Spa City leaders have turned to the Public Safety Department to make cuts.

The Saratoga Springs City Council will reconvene Wednesday afternoon for a special meeting as lawmakers continue to grapple with a budget gap.

Last week, they approved a local law that will allow them to override the state-mandated tax levy increase limit of 1.8%. Finance Commissioner JoAnne Kiernan has said she expects to raise property taxes by 18%.

This all comes as the council debates other austerity measures, including potential cuts or adjustments to the fire department.

The city has floated laying off eight firefighters. The department currently has 81 employees. Those cuts would effectively implement a 14-employee minimum to staff the city’s three fire stations each shift, leaving three firefighters per engine to respond to emergencies. As is, the firefighter’s union has a 17-employee minimum to allow for four firefighters on each engine.

Saratoga Springs Professional Fire Fighters Executive Board member John Marra said any potential cuts could be dangerous.

“At 17 people a day we’re already running at the bare minimum," Marra said. "At 14 it’s just unsafe, no doubt about it. To be honest with you, with 17 people a day, we’re gambling a bit. We make it work, we’re firefighters, it’s what we do, we 'embrace the suck' as the marines like to say. But, with 14, someone’s going to die. Whether it’s a firefighter or a resident or both."

The city used a federal grant to hire 16 firefighters in 2023 as the city’s third fire station was opened. Now that the grant funding has run out, Marra said city leaders are looking to cut firefighters.

At last week’s regular city council meeting, Public Safety Commissioner Tim Coll defended the staffing adjustments.

“I have spoken with both fire chiefs, who are subject matter experts and responsible for the day-to-day operations of the fire department," Coll said. "While this is certainly not an ideal situation, both chiefs have indicated a temporary pause in four-person crews would allow for adequate, and I quote ‘adequate fire and EMS coverage for this city.'"

In a statement posted to social media Thursday, the union rejected the city’s proposal to move to three-person crews, writing “Three-person engine companies are an unnecessary gamble with public safety. Fewer firefighters mean fewer hands when seconds matter, more time to accomplish critical tasks and greater risk for everyone involved.”

Kiernan has said a workforce reduction is necessary to limit the tax rate increase – city officials previously implemented a hiring freeze in June.

“Even at 18% tax rate increase, with the reduction in workforce added back, we’re at a $3.6 million loss," Kiernan said. "So, if we don’t want a reduction in workforce, we’d have to go out with a 25% to 33% tax increase to ease our reliance on fund balance."

“And we’re not going to do that,” said Mayor John Safford.

The city is set to end the year with a $4.7 million budget deficit despite tax revenues being almost $1 million ahead of what officials had expected. Saratoga Springs' current comprehensive budget proposal would use $2.5 million in fund balance. Kiernan is reluctant to continue to use the city’s fund balance to shore up spending gaps.

“The New York State Office of the Comptroller has emphasized that expenditures should be supported by recurring revenues and that repeatedly using fund balances to finance ongoing operations indicates a structural budget problem," Kiernan said. "If we continue this practice, we risk depleting our reserves and putting Saratoga Springs in a position of other municipalities that have exhausted their fund balance and must borrow money to meet cash flow obligations like payroll."

The city of Albany took out a $10 million loan earlier this month to cover operating costs through the end of 2026.

Another special Saratoga Springs City Council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon to continue budget discussions.