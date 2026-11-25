250 years ago, just weeks before the Continental Army was run out of the New York City metro area, colonists heard the words of the Declaration of Independence. As America marks the document's anniversary, 1 of 5 copies read to New York residents is on display at SUNY Purchase.

“Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness was not a recognizable phrase. And this document helped educate people in what it meant,” said historian Barbara Davis.

Davis is the New Rochelle city historian and co-director of the Westchester County Historical Society. She spoke to WAMC at the opening this summer of the exhibit highlighting The Holt Broadside at The Neuberger Museum of Art at SUNY Purchase.

Printer John Holt was tasked with printing the Declaration of Independence on July 9, 1776 — the day New York adopted the document. A handful were made and sent out to be read across New York.

The version available to the public at SUNY Purchase through December 20th was among those printed by Holt, Davis explained.

“John Holt, who got in a lot of trouble, by the way. He was from Williamsburg. He got chased around when he took the side of the Patriots. He got in trouble with the British. He had to go to Kingston, New York. He had to go to Connecticut. A printer was, how can I put it, almost a radical at the time because he controlled the way to get it out,” Davis said.

The document was read to a crowd not too far from Purchase, New York, at the White Plains courthouse days after it was printed.

“The importance of this Broadside is that people learned about it because it was read out loud, which is in the tradition of what democracy did when it started in the ancient Greek Republic. That people could not necessarily read or write and somebody came out and said, ‘I'm gonna read you what the people who we have elected, chosen to lead us, have decided to help us be a better nation’. And of course, this was starting the nation,” Davis said.

The document is largely a list of grievances against the British Crown, complaining about taxation without representation, and laws that the colonists did not believe were administered fairly, like the principle that allows people to ask for their release if they believe they are unlawfully imprisoned.

Admiring the document on display, Davis points to the Declaration’s most famous lines.

“The part I like is the part where they set out the goals. You know, ‘life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness’ came from John Locke, the English philosopher, who said ‘life, liberty, and property’. And ‘property’ was changed into ‘the pursuit of happiness’. Which is one of the things I always say in America, we’re a money-driven society, but those founders talked about happiness. Now if you deprive people of happiness, are you not depriving people of their rights according to the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and all these things that those early founders wanted us to have?” Davis said.

Westchester County Legislator Vedat Gashi said it’s quite remarkable that this historical document is still intact.

“When you look at the history, when you learn that there's only five left in existence. When you learn that it was in somebody's attic and it was in somebody's house later, and then eventually it was sitting in the White Plains courthouse,” Gashi said.

The document now sits in secure climate-controlled case, made by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, and is similar to the one constructed to house the Declaration that sits in Washington, D.C.

“This is history. This is the thing that like jumped off the American Revolution and we have one of only five copies in the world,” Gashi said.

Davis believes the document is still relevant and says she can’t wait to show her students and for people to see it for themselves.

“It is extremely timely to remind us what our government is supposed to do, what ideals they are to protect and goals they are to promote and the kind of nation we want to be. And I think the 250th in the current political climate is very important. Because it reminds us of what we once were. And we are a nation of foreigners and they all came here because of the ideals in this document.”