All week, WAMC reporters have been out in the field, talking to Northeasterners as they navigate this year's worse-than-usual Thanksgiving travel anxieties. Today, executive producer Lucas Willard threads their stories together for a tribute to gratitude as the big day approaches.

Also this hour...



A trucking industry group heads to court to advocate for changes to Manhattan's congestion pricing program, which they say puts an unfair burden on truck drivers.

Parents in Woodstock are developing plans for an arts and nature-based charter school. The project arrives as the local elementary school is slated for closure at the end of the 2027-2028 school year.

A small town near Syracuse bucks the recent trend of data center moratoriums.

Is New York Gov. Kathy Hochul sending mixed messages on artificial intelligence? A conversation with WNYC's Jon Campbell on her recent positions on the technology.

General Electric submitted a proposal for cleaning up carcinogenic chemicals from the Housatonic River in western Massachusetts. The EPA says it needs major revisions.

All that and more on this pre-Thanksgiving edition of "Northeast Notebook."