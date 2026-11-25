The deadline to end contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for detaining individuals arrested for federal civil immigration violations takes effect after an initial deadline passed in August. The first deadline for Aug. 25 was to end so-called 287(g) agreements, which allow local law enforcement officers to act in a limited capacity as immigration enforcement officers.

The ban on the 287(g) agreements went into effect after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the Local Cops, Local Crimes Act in May. The law banned the formal agreements through the 287(g) program.

In New York, Rensselaer County was the first county in the state to sign a 287(g) agreement, under the jail enforcement model (JEM), in 2018. The contract allows county law enforcement to identify immigrants in the county jail and initiate immigration proceedings against them on behalf of ICE.

Since 2018, 12 other agencies have signed 287(g) agreements, with a majority of them beginning in 2025. After Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James notified those agencies of the initial deadline to end their agreements, 11 of them ended their contracts.

Hochul and James notified local law enforcement of the Nov. 25 deadline in a letter earlier this month. In the letter, James said, "New York passed the Local Cops, Local Crimes Act because taxpayer resources should be dedicated solely to keeping our communities safe. My office is providing guidance to help local officials understand their obligations under the law and ensure they meet the deadline."

Lauren DesRosiers, Director of the Albany Law Immigration Clinic, said the Local Cops, Local Crimes Act is a first step to hold local law enforcement and ICE accountable.

But she said the language restricting cooperation is not clear as to what falls under the ban. There are agreements between local law enforcement and ICE in the state that do not fall under the 287(g) category, including agreements with the U.S. Marshals Service and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

"I guess in all instances where there is some sort of prohibitive behavior, right? We want to be clear about what that is and how how to comply and what actually constitutes compliance," she said. "Because without doing that, it doesn't give any certainty or predictability about things, how things will be enforced."

In August, 15 county sheriffs sued the state in response to the ban, arguing the ban's language could be used to restrict criminal enforcement. Hochul has maintained the ban is not designed to restrict criminal enforcement.

In July, the New York Attorney General's Office created the Office of Immigrant Trust to ensure compliance with the laws.

Murad Awawdeh, president and CEO of the New York Immigration Coalition, said he hopes instances of cooperation between local law enforcement and ICE are investigated by the office.

"We want to make sure that in these moments where we're seeing local law enforcement informally and formally collude with ICE or Border Patrol on civil immigration enforcement, that those incidences are investigated," he said. "We also want to ensure that when people's rights are being violated by federal civil immigration enforcement agents, that the office is also investigating that."

The deadline to end detention contracts comes as Hochul is also calling for transparency regarding the expansion of the Buffalo Service Processing Center in Batavia to house women detainees. There are currently no ICE detention facilities for women in New York state.

New York State agencies including the Department of Environmental Conservation, and the Department of Health sent letters to ICE Deputy Director Charles Wall following reports the facility could house up to 100 women in tents. The state agencies are seeking information regarding the health and safety of the detainees.