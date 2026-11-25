Back in 2000, a consent decree mandated that General Electric come up with a plan to rehabilitate a portion of the Housatonic River in western Massachusetts.

For many years, GE had been using chemicals known as polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) to make power transformers. Those chemicals are known to cause cancer, and for decades now, GE has been developing their plan to clean up the damaged stretch of the river. That stretch is known as Reach 5A.

Earlier this year, GE finally delivered that proposal to the EPA. But recently, the EPA sent it back to them, demanding a "full revision."

The Berkshire Eagle's Greg Sukiennik wrote about this and spoke with WAMC's Sam Dingman.

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT

Editor's note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Sukiennik: This stretch of the Housatonic comes together with the confluence of the east and west branches in southern to southeast Pittsfield, and then meanders. So, the Housatonic is an old river, so it takes its time and sort of follows a sort of winding course.

You know, as the crow flies, this project would not be a five mile project. But as the Housatonic runs, it is five miles, twisting and turning its way through southeast Pittsfield to the Lenox Town line. This is the first of the actual cleanup plans that have gotten to this point. The parts of the Housatonic that are going to be part of the rest of River Project are broken down into reaches, and those sort of correspond with the the physical characteristics and amount of contamination that's in each section.

In this case, EPA had four main concerns, totaling a number of like 231 total points that they went through. The first was erosion from high-impact storms caused by climate change. So we're talking about strong storms that cause really intense water flow. The impact of the project design on the river habitat. So that's talking about what happens when you have to sort of solidify the the banks to prevent erosion, install a cap to prevent whatever PCBs are left over from escaping, remove trees and wood that's fallen into the river from from the river. Third part is sort of how sediments move in the rebuilt river because sediment is mobile by nature. It's the way the way rivers work, but you've got this interesting dynamic where you're building this to be erosion resistant, but at the same time you want it to behave like a natural river.

Dingman: I'm glad you brought up this bit about the sediment because that was one of the interesting nuances I thought in your coverage of this - that a lot of GE's plan, as I understand it, is designed to prevent erosion. But as you were just alluding to, some amount of sediment moving down the river is actually a good thing for the overall health of the ecosystem, correct?

Sukiennik: It's a fine line you have to walk here because you have this this sort of parfait of layers that is proposed to try to make sure that nothing else is escaping from underneath, but also assure that you have a natural looking river on the top. And so, too little sediment, and then you're sort of you're cutting off that that nutrient flow. Too much sediment, and then you've got turbidity, and too much sediment will reduce the amount of light that gets through, and that affects algae growth and a number of other things that would be harmful to the ecosystem.

Dingman: As you also reported, though, Greg, the concerns that EPA flagged are similar to those that community members registered during a period of time when this proposal was made available for public comment, and a lot of those concerns have to do with vulnerable plants and animals along the river. What are some of those species, and what is prompting the concerns that GE's plan would be dangerous to them?

Sukiennik: In this case, these were comments from the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, Mass Wildlife for short, and they cited 15 species of plants, bugs, butterflies, and animals that were listed as endangered, threatened, or species of concern that would be potentially impacted. We're talking about the rapids clubtail, which is an endangered dragonfly, and we also talking about two species of butterflies and wood turtles. We've actually known for a while that wood turtles are a species of concern in this project. GE had actually outfitted some wood turtles with cameras to figure out where they or sensors to figure out where they go and when.

Dingman: So, do we know why it took so long from the consent decree, which mandated GE to come up with this plan back in 2000, and the actual submission of this proposal that we've been discussing, which came out earlier this year, 26 years later?

Sukiennik: There's a lot that goes into this. I mean, a fair amount of study had to be done at the Housatonic to determine what's going to go where and when. You also have a process where we come to a remedy in 2016, and GE says we're going to challenge that in a sort of legal proceeding within environmental regulatory structure, and that resulted in negotiations in the 2020s to determine what that cleanup would look like. Many people in Berkshire County are still upset that those negotiations happened behind closed doors in a sort of a mediated setting, and that's what resulted in a landfill for lower level contaminated sediment in Lee, and that's still a point of contention. So these things all had to be figured out, and there's a process that this process basically sort of illustrates why it takes time, because there's a lot of sort of paper tennis, if you will. So what would seem like, well, why don't you just go in with some shovels and dig, you know that would be the the simple way to do it, but that would you know perhaps do as much damage as it would correct. So there's this sort of lengthy bureaucratic scientific process that happens that has gotten us to this point, and the length of time this is taking to sort of indicative for this one piece is kind of indicative of how the process works.

Dingman: Well, in the vein of delays, Greg. Last question for you. Now there will be more of a delay as GE's proposal has been sent back to them by EPA for revisions. What are the next steps here? How long does GE have to submit a revised plan?

Sukiennik: I'm told that GE has until March to submit its revised plan, and then that will go through the public comment process. I think one thing that's important to notice is because Reach 5A was the first reach where we were discussing these things, a lot of these items are going to basically set the table for reaches further down the river. So figuring out okay, well, how's the armoring going to work? How are these layers going to work? If we figure that out for Reach 5A, that's going to apply to a fair amount of the river moving south.